EARLY analysis of the Brexit deal has revealed that it could erode worker's rights and environmental protections, a think tank has said.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) today published new analysis of the deal secured by Boris Johnson on Christmas Eve, warning it could slow economic recovery in the UK.

Its assessment says that the bar for proof of breaches of the "level playing field" to protect issues is so high that it would rarely be enforced.

The Prime Minister has insisted that the UK will not regress on workers' rights or environmental issues and instead has vowed to use the “legislative and regulatory freedoms to deliver for people who felt left behind”.

The IPPR analysis comes after the fishing industry hit out yesterday, saying fishermen had been short changed.

Marley Morris, an IPPR director focusing on trade and EU relations, warned that the commitment in the deal not to decrease current standards in a bid to gain an unfair competitive advantage (known more commonly as the 'level playing field') is “considerably weaker than expected” and sets “a very high bar for proof”.

His report states: "Given it is notoriously difficult to prove that any lowering of protections affects trade or investment, the deal is unlikely to prevent the UK Government from weakening EU-derived labour and environmental policies if it so chooses.

"This leaves protections for workers, climate and the environment at serious risk of being eroded."

The IPPR also said that there would be an impact on trade by the UK 'watering down' the level playing field requirements to secure "only limited benefits in market access".

There will likely be disruption to trade flows, including at the border, in the short-term while barriers to trading with the nation’s biggest partner will “likely lead to slower growth and a more prolonged economic recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic, the analysis says.

Mr Morris explained: "This thin deal is better than no deal at all, but still creates major trade barriers with our closest neighbour, which will inhibit growth and slow the economic recovery."

A Government spokeswoman responded that ministers are “fully committed” to upholding the “high standards” agreed in the trade deal.

In an interview Boris Johnson dismissed claims that certain standards would be diminished, and said: "All that’s really saying is the UK won’t immediately send children up chimneys or pour raw sewage all over its beaches. We’re not going to regress, and you’d expect that."

He said that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is “doing a big exercise” on business taxes and regulation alongside a “great Government effort” for new plans for after the transition period ends on December 31.

But Mr Johnson said it “perhaps would not have been fruitful” to discuss them publicly during negotiations, as he listed animal welfare regulations, data and chemicals, alongside existing plans to establish low-tax freeports.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the treaty “perhaps does not go as far as we would like” over access to EU markets for financial services.

It comes after the SNP said it would not be supporting the deal when it goes to the Commons for a vote on Wednesday, while Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack urged all Scottish MPs to support the measures.