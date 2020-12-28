THE UK Government has been challenged to ensure workers are paid the real living wage by the end of 2021.

Research for the SNP has found that the gap in the minimum wage for younger workers is now at its widest level.

Data from the house of commons library requested by the party showed that the gap between the highest and lowest minimum wage rates has grown almost every year since it was introduced.

In 2000, the difference between those on the lowest and those on the highest level of minimum wage was 12.5 per cent, however this year it is 91.6 per cent.

The minimum wage for those 25 and older is £8.72 per hour, while 16 and 17-year-olds are entitled to just £4.55. Apprentices have a minimum wage of £4.15.

The SNP said that despite employment law remaining a reserved power for Westminster, Scotland is the best performing of all four UK nations for the percentage of employees paid the real Living Wage or more (84.8%).

Now the party's shadow chancellor is demanding that the Treasury work to intrduce a real living wage for all workers.

Alison Thewliss MP said: " The Tory government must finally end decades of age discrimination in UK pay levels by introducing a real living wage for all workers. It is a disgrace that millions of workers across the UK are on poverty pay under this broken Westminster system.

"The coronavirus crisis has exposed the deep inequalities that are ingrained in the UK. The recovery is Scotland's chance to build a fair, green and equal future as an independent country - with the full powers to introduce a real living wage and boost incomes.

"While powers over employment law remain reserved, there is little hope that Westminster will end this blatant discrimination. Younger workers don't get a discount on their rent, bills or the weekly shop, and they can't be expected to get by on a pittance."

According to estimates by the Low Pay Commission, there were 2million workers paid at or below the minimum wage in April 2019 - around 7% of all UK workers. Nearly half (48 per cent) of these jobs were in retail, hospitality, cleaning and maintenance occupations.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We are committed to helping ordinary hardworking people with the cost of living.

"That’s why we are extending the National Living Wage to 23 and 24 year olds for the first time in April, as well as increasing the minimum wage for the youngest.

“We know that young people have been hit especially hard by the crisis, which is why we are providing targeted support to give them the best chance of staying in, or getting into, the workplace.

"This includes the £2bn Kickstart scheme, increasing the number of apprenticeships, traineeships and work coaches, and continuing continue to help unemployed people of all ages back to work through the multi-million pound Job Entry Targeted Support programme.”