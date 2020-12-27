It was a snow day for parts of Scotland - and it truly showed off the country's magnificent landscapes.
A yellow weather warning is currently in place for areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands, and some towns have already had their fair share of wintry weather.
A statement from the Met Office reads: "A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across western and central parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening and then into parts of northern England and north Wales early on Monday morning.
"Localised accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.
"Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible. Skies are expected to clear from the north overnight and widespread ice is likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning, especially across central and eastern areas."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.