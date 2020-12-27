It was a snow day for parts of Scotland - and it truly showed off the country's magnificent landscapes.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands, and some towns have already had their fair share of wintry weather.

HeraldScotland: Red deer in the snow alongside the A82 in Glencoe, Scotland. PARed deer in the snow alongside the A82 in Glencoe, Scotland. PA

A statement from the Met Office reads: "A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across western and central parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening and then into parts of northern England and north Wales early on Monday morning.

HeraldScotland: A motorist stops to take a closer look at the red deer alongside the A82 in Glencoe, Scotland. PAA motorist stops to take a closer look at the red deer alongside the A82 in Glencoe, Scotland. PA

"Localised accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.

HeraldScotland: A road warning sign for ice alongside the A82 in Glencoe, Scotland. PAA road warning sign for ice alongside the A82 in Glencoe, Scotland. PA

"Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5-10 cm are possible. Skies are expected to clear from the north overnight and widespread ice is likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning, especially across central and eastern areas."

HeraldScotland: Killin, Stirlingshire. PA Killin, Stirlingshire. PA

HeraldScotland: