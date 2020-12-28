A Scottish football club has issued a second apology to its supporters after ex-MP George Galloway attended their Boxing Day fixture.

The politician tweeted a picture from Queen of the South's Scottish Championship match in Dumfries on the day that mainland Scotland entered level four restrictions.

The move to the toughest level means stadia cannot be open to supporters.

Fans slammed the tweet from George Galloway, and the club issued a statement on Sunday.

It said: “We can confirm that George Galloway did attend our game against Dundee at Palmerston yesterday.

“He was socially distant within an area of the ground where he formed a bubble with his family. All Covid protocols were followed at all times.

“We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match.”

But Galloway defended his attendance on social media, and said he lived in Dumfries and Galloway and was "about to be a sponsor".

In a response to a disgruntled fan, who described the incident as leaving a "nasty taste in the mouth", Galloway wrote: "I live in D&G. My family have FIVE season tickets. I’m about to be a sponsor.

"I’m spreading the word about the club to millions of people. Are you sure you want to speak in this way?"

Now, the club has reflected on their statement, and said they "should have given a fuller apology".

In a statement issued on Monday morning, they wrote: "Reflecting on our statement to the fans last night we realise that we should have given a fuller apology.

"George Galloway was granted permission to attend our game against Dundee when Dumfries and Galloway was in tier one and fans were being allowed back into matches. We however accept that we should’ve readdressed the decision once the rules changed and should’ve informed Mr Galloway that he could no longer attend the match.

"We realise it was a total error of judgement and we should have been more considerate of our loyal supporters.

"We would again like to issue an unreserved apology to our fans and would like to reassure them that we fully accept and understand their anger. It was a genuine mistake that shouldn’t have been made.

"As we navigate our way through some tough times both on and off the park your valued support is needed more than ever."