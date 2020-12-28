Two people have been injured after a crash between two buses in Glasgow.
The buses crashed into one another at around 7pm on Sunday, December 27, after slipping on ice on Ardencraig Road in Castlemilk.
Snow and ice warnings were in place across Glasgow on Sunday evening, and are not due to let up until 10am on Monday.
Temperatures dipped below freezing across much of the city, and police say the collision came as a result of icy conditions on the roads.
A man and a woman were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the south of the city with minor injuries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Herald: "We received report of a road traffic crash, involving two buses, on Ardencraig Road in Glasgow around 7pm on Sunday, December 27, 2020.
"Emergency services attended and a man and a woman were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with minor injuries.”
