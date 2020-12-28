New figures have revealed the towns in Scotland which have seen the highest - and lowest - changes in house prices in the last year.

Ayr in South Ayrshire has been identified as the Bank of Scotland's 'house price winner' of the year, recording the country’s biggest increase in cost.

The seaside town saw average house prices increase by 15.5% (£23,839) to £177,984 in the last 12 months.

In terms of cities, Inverness had the biggest jump in average price in 2020, with an increase of 8.1% (£14,687) and an average property price of £195,534.

Edinburgh remains the least affordable place to live in Scotland, with house prices around eight times the average annual earnings in 2020. The average cost of a property in Edinburgh is now £274,246.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Like many things about 2020, it would have been hard to predict where we’d see the biggest changes in average house prices in Scotland.

“While it’s great news for sellers in Ayr and Dumfries with the biggest jumps in average house prices, it also looks promising for potential buyers in Livingston, Motherwell and Paisley – where a dip in prices could mean a better deal for house hunters in these areas.

“In Scotland’s biggest cities, we’ve seen prices cool slightly up north in Aberdeen in contrast to Inverness. Although both ends of the M8 have seen an increase, average house prices in Edinburgh have increased around three times as much as in Glasgow, with homes in the capital adding around £15,000 in value this year compared to almost £4,000 in the west.”