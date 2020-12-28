Tributes have been paid to a Scots councillor who died from Covid-19.

News emerged on Sunday of Henry Anderson's death on Sunday evening.

Mr Anderson was an SNP representative for Almond and the Earn, and served the area for eight years.

Commenting on his passing, John Nicolson MP said: "I am so terribly sad to hear of the sudden death of Cllr. Henry Anderson.

"Henry and I met last year during the General Election campaign. I liked him immediately and as we drove around the constituency campaigning, I got to appreciate his warmth, wisdom, and dry—often self-deprecating—wit.

"Henry was passionate about his community and worked tirelessly as a Councillor. Only recently, we’d been corresponding about a post-COVID summer to come and the great gastronomic stops we’d have out and about once more. No one knew more about and loved Perthshire cuisine than Henry."

Councillor Tom McEwan wrote on Twitter: "Sad news tonight as we learn of the passing of SNP Councillor Henry Anderson (Almond and Earn Ward PKC) from COVID a gentleman, a dedicated cllr, family man and friend.. RiP."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Henry Anderson, a good, decent man and a faithful councillor. We will miss him enormously.

“My sympathy to his loved ones.”

And Conservative MSP Liz Smith also paid tribute, and said: "Very sorry to hear about the death of Cllr Henry Anderson.

"We did not agree on politics but he was a very decent man and he will be a big miss in Almond and Earn."