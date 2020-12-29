VINYL sales are at an all-time high in 2020 in a remarkable resurgence for physical records that analysts say has a lot to do with lockdown life.

An all-time high?

In the UK alone, vinyl sales are up almost 10% in 2020, on track to break the £100m mark by the end of the year and making it the best year for physical record sales since 1990.

Elsewhere?

In the US, thanks to a festive boost - with many buying vinyl albums to gift to family and friends - 1.445m records were sold in the week ending December 17, which was up 9% from the week before. And that marked the biggest week of sales for vinyl in America since 1991.

It’s not such good news for the humble CD?

Overall, sales are down 30% in the year to date for CDs, hard hit by the rise of streaming, according to data from the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA). CD sales are expected to account for about £150m in 2020 - the worst year since 1987.

And lockdown is responsible?

Experts believe that the inability to attend live gigs, along with the fact that people are spending more time in their own homes, is in part responsible for the surge in vinyl sales, with music fans trying to recreate the sound of a concert as much as possible; taking time to savour the needle on the vinyl.

The stars are taking pride in it?

Liam Gallagher tweeted his delight at the weekend in having the number one Christmas vinyl single with his new record, All You’re Dreaming Of.

Biggest sellers?

This week, Paul McCartney's new album, McCartney III, is the top-selling vinyl album, with some of the biggest sellers of the year including releases new and old such as Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album, Rumours; this year’s Fine Line by Harry Styles, Queen's Greatest Hits, 1995’s What's the Story Morning Glory by Oasis and AC/DC's new album, Power Up.

Rumours?

The old favourite was, in fact, the best-selling vinyl album of the decade to 2020, remaining a staple in the top 100, shifting 130,000 since 2000; followed by Amy Winehouse's Back to Black and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon.

Fastest selling of 2020?

The fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far remains Bristol band IDLES' Ultra Mono, which charged to number one on release in September. The album shifted 15,379 copies on wax in its first seven days on sale.

And the old cassette is faring well also?

According to the ERA, the pandemic has also helped maintain a renewed interest in cassettes, with sales up around 85% amid a sense of nostalgia and a longing for simpler times.

Authenticity?

Gennaro Castaldo, a spokesman for the British Phonographic Industry, said: “Bands such as Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Queen are perennial best sellers. There is an aspirational quality and an emotional connection with their vinyl. The occasional scratch can even give an authentic feel.”

Investments?

Mr Castaldo said that as good as the odd scratch might sound, an “investor will only want an early pressing in top pristine condition”, and vinyl can be much sought-after.

The most valuable record around?

It’s thought to be a 1958 ten-inch acetate of a single That'll Be The Day recorded by The Quarrymen before they became The Beatles, now valued at more than £200,000 with The Beatles still the most collectable band - early pressings of their 1968 White Album can sell for £10,000.