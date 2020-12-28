ROAD maintenance executives admit they cannot find a way to stop ice forming on Scotland's showpiece road bridge - despite the installation of new sensors.

The admission comes less than four weeks after falling ice again shut the £1.3bn Queensferry Crossing connecting Edinburgh and Fire for the second year running due to "ongoing weather conditions, including falling ice and snow".

Transport Scotland's road maintenance contractor Bear Scotland has admitted that "expensive" ice prevention measures were not incorporated into the design of the bridge.

It came a matter of weeks after transport secretary Michael Matheson suggested the administration had learned a lesson from last winter when the crossing, which was the result of the biggest infrastructure project in Scotland in a generation, was closed following reports of ice falling on vehicles.

He had been criticised for suggesting that an earlier ice fall incident was "a result of a very specific set of weather conditions" and was unlikely to recur.

Prior to this winter season, new ice sensors were installed on the Queensferry Crossing as "part of a number of measures to improve the detection and management of ice accretion".

Transport Scotland's road maintenance contractor Bear Scotland said that a number of system of weather sensors meant it could "monitor and respond to the specific weather conditions that we know can cause ice to form on the cables".

And it said that its understanding of the phenomenon "should continue to improve, as the weather sensors gather data from future incidents".

But it admitted that it cannot provent ice from forming on the crossing.

"Our long term goal is to develop a solution that will prevent ice from forming on the cables, and the better we understand the conditions that cause this issue, the greater our chances of success," said Bear. "Every bridge has different design details and operates in a different climate, so there is no off-the-shelf solution that is suitable for the Queensferry Crossing – any such solution will be bespoke."

Bear said on the cables was considered as a "potential issue "during the design of the bridge, but added that it was expected to be a "relatively rare event" in the climate experienced at the Forth.

"Rather than investing in an expensive preventative system that may only rarely be required, it was therefore decided to manage any ice accretion incidents through operational measures – i.e. by closing the carriageway on the rare occasions that it occurred," said Bear.

The Queen opened the bridge in August, 2017.

The new ice sensors would allow Bear to monitor the four weather conditions that it is known can cause ice build-up and would "help to give us early warning of such conditions and allow us to more accurately measure and understand the conditions under which any future incidents occur".

Bear added: "It is important to note that ice accretion will still be managed by closing the bridge should it happen again in the way that it has previously."

The Crossing, the result of the biggest infrastructure project in Scotland in a generation, was shut for four hours on December 4 but only after patrol staff noticed ice falling.

The Scottish Government is now looking to use the Forth Road Bridge, now being used solely as a public transport corridor, at least in emergencies. This came to the fore in February after concerns were raised over ice falling onto cars on the Crossing during the winter. Calls were then made for an urgent investigation into ice issues on the 1.7 mile publicly funded bridge as it was closed for the first time since it opened in 2017 after ice and snow fell from cables on to vehicles below.

That came 11 months after giant icicles smashed the windscreens of three cars after they snapped off from cables on the crossing.

The Herald revealed that the problem came despite the existing multi-million pound sensor system being unable to properly detect ice.

When it opened to traffic in August, 2017, the Crossing was heralded by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as "a symbol of a confident, forward-looking Scotland" and a "feat of modern engineering".

Expected to remain open in all weather conditions, it was fitted with 3.5m (11ft) high wind shields, which would "almost entirely eliminate the need for closures".

Bear Scotland said that it is confident that the can understand the parameters within which this problems with ice can occur " and we hope to refine this understanding with the help of the new weather sensors on the bridge".

It added: "But the Queensferry Crossing has only been open for three years, so it is possible that there could be other weather conditions, not yet experienced, which could cause ice to accrete in a different way."

It said the phenomenon has occurred during a "particular combination of weather conditions, when wind speed and direction, temperature, dew point and relative humidity all converge within specific parameters".

It said: "In these conditions, wet snow can stick to the cables, freeze and then fall off within the time it takes for a squall to pass through – sometimes in as little as 10 to 15 minutes."

In a letter to Labour MSP Alex Rowley, Transport Scotland's director of roads Hugh Gillies said: “Every bridge has different design details and operates in a different climate.

“Therefore, there is no off-the-shelf solution that is suitable for the Queensferry Crossing, and any viable solution will be bespoke.

“A review of measure on other bridges has been undertaken to explore the options available for the Queensferry Crossing.

“The review indicates that whilst many methods of prevention and removal have been studied, tested and deployed, no single method or technology has been found to be completely successful in mitigating the problem or removing ice build-up.”