Scots are bracing themselves for more wintry weather this week amid a two-day weather warning for snow and ice.
Forecasters at the Met Office have announced two further days of yellow warnings across the east of Scotland.
It comes after a weekend of snowy showers across much of the Central Belt and Highlands, with areas including Glen Coe and Stirlingshire truly resembling a winter wonderland on Sunday.
The new warning, which was announced on Monday morning, comes into force at 6pm today, and will last until 10am on Tuesday.
It is looking set to hit Edinburgh, Fife, Dundee, Aberdeen and the Highlands, as well as much of England.
A statement from the Met Office states: "Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces during Monday night, especially where showers move well inland.
"Some of the showers will be wintry and could produce 2 to 5 cm lying snow above 250 metres, mostly over the Pennines and North York Moors where up to 10 cm is possible.
"Elsewhere, most places will see little or no snow, but a slight covering of a centimetre or so is possible in a few places."
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Dundee
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
Orkney & Shetland
Orkney Islands
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
East Lothian
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
