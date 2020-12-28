AN airfield has been leased as a post-Brexit lorry park in Scotland in readiness for potential disruption as the UK exits the EU.

The Scottish Government has signed a lease with Stair Estates, so that from January 1 the Castle Kennedy airfield in Stranraer will be able to accommodate up to 240 goods vehicles.

This to prepare for the possibility of hold-ups for passengers and freight services between the south west Scotland port of Cairnryan and Northern Ireland.

Transport Scotland said the aim is to "manage queuing vehicles and ensure freight can flow freely between Scotland and Northern Ireland, without a detrimental impact on local communities".

From January 1, goods entering the EU from Great Britain will face huge amounts of new paperwork and checks, including customs declarations, rules of origin checks and product safety certificates.

There are fears this could lead to queues of lorries backing up at ports.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has warned of "bumpy moments" for UK businesses and travellers as they get to grips with new EU rules.

He said there would be "practical and procedural changes" when the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

European ambassadors are due to discuss the post-Brexit trade deal later.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said of the 'Operation Overflow' plan: “Scotland did not vote for EU exit and we regret having to prepare for it – particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.

"However the Cairnryan crossings are important for Scottish exporters and the ports themselves, and are also of strategic importance to Northern Ireland so we are taking action to protect them.

"At this stage we do not expect a significant increase in traffic or delays at Cairnryan, but it is essential that we are prepared for every eventuality.

"I’m pleased to confirm that working with the Local Resilience Partnership, we have agreed a contingency plan in order to minimise disruption to the local community and promote road safety."

Transport Scotland said Operation Overflow, the contingency plan to manage disruption at Cairnryan, was now in place.