EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the historic UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

The diplomats met this morning in Brussels and their decision now paves the way for the European Parliament to vote on the deal next month and apply it retrospectively. MPs and peers will debate and vote on the agreement on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the German EU presidency said the ambassadors had agreed to “green light” the new settlement hammered out on Christmas Eve just days before the transition ends at 11pm on Thursday.

He explained: “EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement as of January 1, 2021.”

Ahead of the Commons vote, Tory Eurosceptics have been poring over the details of the 1,200-page treaty, worth £670 billion in trade. Boris Johnson is expected to hold a virtual meeting with Conservative backbenchers in the next 24 hours.

Michael Gove urged UK citizens to take out comprehensive travel insurance to cover health costs and check their mobile roaming policies to avoid charges if they are travelling to the EU.

The Cabinet Office Minister also warned businesses time was “very short” to make the final preparations before the UK began trading with its biggest trading partner and minimise what he said would amount to “some disruption”.

The Scot explained: “In just three days’ time the Brexit transition period will end and we will have finally regained our independence.”

Conservative Europhile grandee Lord Heseltine urged MPs and peers to abstain when voting on the UK-EU trade deal, warning it would inflict “lasting damage” on the country.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said he would “in no way share the endorsement of the legislation” but would not vote against it because the consequences of a no-deal would be even graver.

Yet it is likely to pass through both Houses with Labour ordering its MPs to vote for the “thin” treaty because the only other option is a chaotic departure without a trade deal.

The IPPR think-tank warned “weaker than expected” protections in the treaty left workers’ rights and environmental protections at risk of erosion.

However, the Prime Minister denied the UK would regress on workers’ rights and environmental standards; two issues both sides have committed to uphold in the deal.

“All that’s really saying is the UK won’t immediately send children up chimneys or pour raw sewage all over its beaches. We’re not going to regress, and you’d expect that,” he told the Sunday Telegraph.

Nonetheless, Mr Johnson did acknowledge that the treaty “perhaps does not go as far as we would like” over access to EU markets for financial services.

But he said Rishi Sunak was “doing a big exercise” on business taxes and regulation alongside a “great Government effort” for change in the new year.

The Chancellor said the nation would be able to “do things a bit differently” now, referencing new opportunities for the financial sector, stressing the trade deal should leave those anxious about the financial impact “enormously reassured”.

“This deal can represent an enormously unifying moment for our country and bring people together after the divisions of the past few years,” declared Mr Sunak.

But Barrie Deas, Chief Executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisation, accused Mr Johnson of having “bottled it” on fishing quotas to secure only “a fraction of what the UK has a right to under international law”.

He said the PM had “sacrificed” fishing to other priorities, with the subject proving to be an enduring sticking point during negotiations.

A hasty analysis of the treaty secured on Christmas Eve began in earnest when it was published in full on Boxing Day – less than a week before its implementation.

The self-styled “star chamber” of lawyers led by veteran Eurosceptic MP Sir Bill Cash and assembled by the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteers was expected to reveal its verdict tomorrow.

But there were indications Brexit hardliners were preparing to support the deal, despite being angered by the little time they have to debate it.

Meanwhile, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, made clear his party would vote against the “unforgivable act of economic vandalism and gross stupidity” which he argued is a “very bad deal for Scotland”.

Elsewhere, Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, said she expected to sign a continuity trade agreement with Turkey this week, a move that was not possible until the deal with the EU was struck because Ankara is in a customs union with the bloc.