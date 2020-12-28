Almost 1000 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Daily figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a total of 967 positive infections were identified.

A total of 8819 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, of which 12.2% of these were positive.

The positivity rate is slightly lower than yesterday's, which was reported as 12.3%.

Daily updates are being affected by the festive period, with officials only publishing data on the number of new cases of Covid-19 and the test positivity rate.

The number of recent deaths has not been updated as a result of this.

The latest daily data for deaths and hospital admissions will be released on Tuesday, December 29, which will include data for that day as well as the previous four days.

A statement on the Scottish Government's website reads: "During the festive period, daily updates will be published to provide the latest data on the number of new cases of COVID-19 and the test positivity rate.

"Over the holiday weekends of 25-28 December and 1-4 January there will be no updates to the remaining statistics – you can access the latest available data in the sections below.

"These will be updated on Tuesday 29 December and Tuesday 5 January – we will provide the latest daily data for that day and the previous 4 days."