POLICE have spoken to representatives of Queen of the South Football club after former MP George Galloway was allowed to watch a game at Palmerston Park despite the match being played under restrictions which ban fans from attending.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that the Dumfries and Galloway club had been contacted to "explain the legislation" surrounding the upgraded Coronavirus tier introduced across mainland Scotland from Boxing Day.

Under current restrictions, clubs are banned from allowing fans into their grounds when matches are taking place.

Queen of the South, who have apologised for the slip-up, has said that the visit of Mr Galloway was arranged before the new restrictions came into play, and should have been revised.

It is understood the club will face no further action over the breach.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We have spoken to Queen of the South to explain the legislation and remind the club of their responsibilities to comply with the law.

"Police Scotland will not be taking any further action in relation to this matter."

In their apology, Queen of the South said: "George Galloway was granted permission to attend our game against Dundee when Dumfries and Galloway was in tier one and fans were being allowed back into matches.

"We however accept that we should’ve readdressed the decision once the rules changed and should’ve informed Mr Galloway that he could no longer attend the match.

"We realise it was a total error of judgement and we should have been more considerate of our loyal supporters.

"We would again like to issue an unreserved apology to our fans and would like to reassure them that we fully accept and understand their anger. It was a genuine mistake that shouldn’t have been made."