A CORONAVIRUS outbreak linked to a Scots area has seen cases double in just two days due to a the new highly transmittable variant Covid-19.

The more highly infectious B.1.1.7 strain was identified as part of the outbreak linked to Wigtownshire area of Dumfries and Galloway.

Cases of the new variant has seen cases shoot up from 64 on Boxing Day to 142 cases today.

This includes the biggest increase in cases in an area of Dumfries and Galloway since the start of the pandemic - with a rise of 55 positive cases as a result of 154 tests carried out on Sunday in Stranraer.

Public health officials revealed on Christmas Eve that the B.1.1.Y strain was associated with an outbreak in Wigtownshire, with a further case identified in the lower Annandale area.

B.1.1.7 is up 70% more transmittable and is thought to be behind a significant rise in cases in south-east England and is thought to be behind a rise in cases across the whole of the UK.

On Sunday it was confirmed that there were 64 cases but there were fears many more have not yet been identified. Some 12 staff and patients at Galloway Community Hospital had tested positive.

Along with the rest of mainland Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders is now at Level 4 in the Scottish government's coronavirus protection framework.

Additional testing is being put in place daily over the next week in Stranraer, from December 29 to January 4.

Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “We said just two days ago that we suspected there could be many cases of Covid in Wigtownshire as yet unidentified, and we’d like to thank everyone experiencing symptoms who has self-isolated and come forward to be tested.

“However, this is a rapidly evolving situation where we expect to see more cases appearing. At the current rate of spread, there is a very serious concern about how this will impact on services.

“In the days to come, a percentage of people among these newly diagnosed Covid cases will grow ill and the number of people needing hospitalisation is likely to increase – potentially impacting on our ability to provide help to those people who need it for any number of other non-Covid reasons – whether that’s heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, etc.

“It’s therefore vital that everyone follows the Level 4 directions and the FACTS guidance about use of face coverings, hand hygiene and physical distancing and social interaction.

“Covid does not just impact on those who develop the coronavirus, or who experience the worst of its symptoms – at this rate of increase, the effect of its rapid spread could be felt by anyone across the entire community.

“Real thought is required by everyone about what they can do to slow the spread. In particular, please be conscious of the threat posed at New Year, and consider the potential consequences both personally and community-wide."