Here is the first glimpse of how the eagerly awaited Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky experience will look.

Images of how bars and events spaces will look at the visitor attraction have been unveiled for the first time and includes a rooftop bar.

The new whisky visitor experience that will open in Edinburgh in the summer of 2021.

Among the features are rooftop bars, private dining areas, modern sensory tasting rooms, personalised tour and tasting experiences, and live performance areas.

The interior of the landmark building, which has been under meticulous transformation over the past 18 months, has been kept a closely-guarded secret until today.

The images released show the 1820 bar: A world class cocktail bar and outdoor terrace with breath-taking views of the Edinburgh skyline, including its world famous castle.

The Explorers’ Bothy is a rooftop level bar which will stock over 150 rare bottles and one-of-a-kind cask editions. The space features a signature centrepiece sculpture and original artwork from Scottish landscape artist, Scott Naismith.

The Johnnie Walker Label Studio is a flexible performance space will host a variety of live events and performances, and will become a fixture in Edinbugh’s thriving cultural life.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo’s Brand Homes across Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer people a first small taste of what is to come at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“As well as building a whisky visitor experience like no other, we are also creating incredible hospitality and events spaces that will become a landmark destination for people from Edinburgh, Scotland and visitors from around the world."

The images released offer a small preview glimpse of Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s eight-story attraction. Still to be revealed in the future are spaces for the participatory whisky tours and tastings that will immerse guests in the flavours and magic of Johnnie Walker and Scotch Whisky.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is designed in collaboration with world-renowned experience and production agency, BRC Imagination Arts, responsible for planning and designing some of the world’s most famous visitor attractions, including the Guinness Storehouse, NASA Kennedy Space Centre, Museum of Liverpool and Jameson Distillery Bow St.

It will tell the 200-year story of the world’s best selling scotch and the history of whisky and Scotland, through a multisensory and immersive visitor experience.

“We hope people will enjoy this glimpse into Johnnie Walker Princes Street,” added Ms Smith, “and be excited to see the incredible interiors for themselves when we open our doors in summer 2021. In the meantime, we’ll be sharing more exclusive news and updates as part of e-newsletter, which people can sign up to on our website, as we gear up for the grand opening.”

The Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor attraction is part of leading drinks company Diageo’s £185m investment into the transformation of its Scotch whisky tourism. The investment has already seen the revamp of Glenkinchie Distillery, the Lowland Home of Johnnie Walker, and will see further investment into the remainder of Diageo’s 11 Scotch whisky brand homes as well as the revival of lost distilleries Port Ellen and Brora.