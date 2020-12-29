UNIONS have raised an alarm over “low levels of trust” between workers and employers in Scotland as a new study found nearly half have been offered no form of risk assessment for working at home.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) surveyed over a thousand workers and found that the Covid-19 crisis has exacerbated a pre-existing lack of trust in employers when it comes to disclosing mental health conditions.

As precautionary measures have been taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19, many Scots have found themselves asked to work from home.

But the STUC say their research has found that most workers do not trust their employers in relation to supporting their mental health.

The STUC say their survey shows 43% of people have been offered no form of risk assessment and that most people do not feel supported by their employer when disclosing that there are battling with poor mental health.

Some 47% do not even feel comfortable disclosing any issues to their employer.

And over two in three people who have disclosed they have a mental health issue or illness were offered no form of reasonable adjustment for their condition.

The STUC said that workers' mental health has been "significantly affected" throughout COVID-19.

And those whose mental health has improved have expressed this has been due to feeling more in control and being away from work.

STUC general secretaery Roz Foyer said: “Our survey results should be a stark wake up call to employers. As we continue through a difficult winter, many workers will be feeling isolated, stressed and anxious. Many people’s usual coping mechanisms are not available to them, and for many the heightened pressure will spill over into their work lives.

“Employers must work to build up trust with staff. This should include transparent workplace policies regarding mental health, decent sick pay and leave for those who are unable to work and a workplace culture free from bullying.

“Let 2021 be the year that employers start to take mental health seriously and support their workers.”