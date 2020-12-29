AN imminent Brexit and an accelerated response to coronavirus were the issues occupying the comment sections of the newspapers yesterday.

The Daily Mail

Bel Mooney said she went into orbit on hearing Boris Johnson had secured a Brexit deal.

“Nothing is perfect (ever!), yet we have achieved a historic deal which seemed impossible,” she said. “Yes, there will be naysayers but let’s take a moment to rejoice in the fact we can look forward to a new year of BBV: Biden, Brexit and Vaccine. New starts all round, fresh political horizons and brilliant scientists offering hope. As 2020 draws to a close, the country craves good news.”

She said we are all fearing new strains of the virus and the accompanying lockdowns.

“Truly, I have never known so many people laid low with depression, fear, anger, confusion and a profound sense of loss, if not actual grief,” she added. “Yet as our Queen emphasised in her uplifting, pitch-perfect Christmas address, we’ve also seen kindness, heroic effort, enterprise, courage and patience — enough to make your heart swell with pride.”

The Daily Express

Former Tory MP Sir John Redwood said he was looking forward to leaving the EU.

“I want to see us fashion grant and loan schemes for our farmers to grow more food, revolutionising the vegetable and salad counters with more local produce from extended growing seasons with glasshouse and polytunnel capacity,” he said. “I look forward to support for many more people to buy fishing boats, to increase our share of the catch and land it close to food-processing factories.”

He said the future was not up to the UK.

“There is much talent, innovation and capital in our country raring to go. It is time to unleash it, and have the fastest growing year any of us have experienced.”

The Guardian

Sage member Stephen Reicher said our response to the pandemic must change in accordance with the new mutant strain.

“It is likely to constitute 90% of all cases by mid-January,” he said. “According to UK government briefings, even current tier 4 restrictions are insufficient to deal with its spread.

“The rollout of vaccines is a key part of the strategy to combat Covid-19 and must be accelerated as a matter of urgency. “

He said schools should remain closed until the buildings were as safe as possible for children and staff and universities should switch to online learning.

“[In Sydney which has far-reaching restrictions after just 38 cases], one local person responded by saying: “Let’s go early, let’s go hard and let’s get this baby.” This makes a good mantra for the pandemic as a whole.”