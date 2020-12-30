THERE are probably people in other parts of Europe, or the world, who would pay money to laugh at a a reality television show in which 420 Britons are placed in a ski-resort and given a quarantine order. It would make excruciating telly – of the kind that would make some of us sob with shame, and others see evidence of British rebel gumption. A kind of Great Escape for the Covid-era.
Well, this show has happened. With the disappearance of several hundred British skiers from Verbier, in defiance of a Swiss retroactive quarantine order which was put in place following the emergence of the recent variant, the last shreds of credibility of the British vanished – if there was ever any remaining. Some fled in darkness, as if they felt the rules did not apply to them. Only about 12 Britons stayed in their hotels in Verbier, sometimes known as “Little London”, as all of the rest vanished, as if what they had really been asked to do was to flee – as if Covid were just some game the world was playing.
It seemed to say something about who and what the British are. Of course, there are plenty of people here in the UK who do abide by the rules. Some of them even live in London. Many would never have dreamt of going on a skiing holiday during a pandemic, even if they could afford it, even if it were strictly within the rules, even if there are other small ways they themselves had already broken guidelines. Some, who didn’t see any family at Christmas or visit relatives in Europe over the last year, are naturally furious.
And, it turns out, it wasn’t only Verbier that saw a flit. There were holiday-makers escaping other resorts, amongst them Leave EU campaigner, Andy Wigmore, who compared his flight from Wengen to movie scenes of escape from the Nazis, saying, "Just like in the Sound of Music the Wiggy von Trapps decided to make a run for it from the slopes of Switzerland to the French border in less than 3 hours.”
You couldn’t make it up. Too many of us are seeing this as another depressing episode in a longer reality television show. We have now escaped the rules of the European Union, not in a“cloak and dagger” operation like the skiers, but in plain sight for all the world to see. We have left the hotel in a four-year-long saga of excruciating reality.
The Verbier skiers are yet more evidence, if we really need any more of it, that in the UK, particularly amongst our elite classes, there is a a sense that the rules were created for someone else. Do what you can afford to do and get away with. If in your opinion it’s safe, probably it is!
No wonder the UK is in the mess it is in.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment