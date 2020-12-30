THERE are probably people in other parts of Europe, or the world, who would pay money to laugh at a a reality television show in which 420 Britons are placed in a ski-resort and given a quarantine order. It would make excruciating telly – of the kind that would make some of us sob with shame, and others see evidence of British rebel gumption. A kind of Great Escape for the Covid-era.

Well, this show has happened. With the disappearance of several hundred British skiers from Verbier, in defiance of a Swiss retroactive quarantine order which was put in place following the emergence of the recent variant, the last shreds of credibility of the British vanished – if there was ever any remaining. Some fled in darkness, as if they felt the rules did not apply to them. Only about 12 Britons stayed in their hotels in Verbier, sometimes known as “Little London”, as all of the rest vanished, as if what they had really been asked to do was to flee – as if Covid were just some game the world was playing.