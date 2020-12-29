Stars have paid an emotional tribute to Sir Billy Connolly as he marked the end of his stand-up career with a TV special.

The Big Yin was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease seven years ago, and announced his intention to retire from performing live in 2017.

Close friends and fans of the 78-year-old comedian paid tribute to his 50 years on stage in an ITV special It's Been A Pleasure on Monday.

Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Whoopi Goldberg were among the names to pay their respects to his career.

Sheridan Smith revealed she named her son, who was born in May, after the comedian.

She said: “I named my son after Billy. Did you know that? I’m going to cry.”

Sir Elton described him as “the first rock star of comedy”, and Hollywood Star Dustin Hoffman said: "I want him to be around for a long, long time."

Speaking from his home in Florida, Sir Billy explained his decision to give up performing.

He said: “I have done my stand-up, I did it for 50 years, I did it quite well and it is time to stop.

“My illness, my Parkinson’s disease, has rendered me different. It would either mean renewing what I do and doing something else, or give up what I did and that’s what I’ve done.

“Why do I like to make people laugh? Because it is a jolly thing, it is good for you and it is good for them.

“It is a dynamite thing to be able to do, to get a laugh out of someone.”