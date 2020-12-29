THE Post Office is warning that packages containing gifts or goods will now need to have a customs declarations form in just three days time as the UK exits the EU.

It has already started producing the forms online to allow people to print them off as the customs rules come into effect from January 1.

The UK’s exit from the Customs Union means that customs declarations are required.

But the Post Office says that any parcel containing gifts or goods that is being sent from Scotland, England, or Wales to an EU country from today (Tuesday) should have a customs declaration form attached to it.

Despite the customs label coming into effect on January 1, the Post Office is advising anyone who sends a parcel from today (Tuesday) to attach the document to help avoid delays.

Amanda Jones, the Post Office’s retail and franchise network director, said: “We know that over the past few weeks, many people will have been preoccupied with thoughts about Christmas and the pandemic.

“Postmasters are on hand to provide practical advice, particularly to small businesses, who regularly send parcels to the EU.”

Customs forms are not required when letters and large letters containing only correspondence, commercial invoices or shipping documents are enclosed.

Around 45% of the total international parcel traffic received by Post Offices in Great Britain goes to EU destinations.

People posting a parcel from Northern Ireland to somewhere in the EU do not need to attach a customs declaration form, but one will still be necessary for parcels going to non-EU destinations.

For items worth up to £270 sent by Royal Mail, people have to complete and sign a CN22 customs label. For items over that value a separate CN23 form is required.

Users have to include details such as the total gross weight of the whole parcel or package.

The forms are scanned by optical character recognition, and the Post Office say it is important to fill them in legibly, with as much information as possible to avoid delays in items being received.

The Post Office says the customs form should be on the front of the parcel or package as near as possible to the top left-hand corner but ensuring not to cover up the address.

It says the sender is "legally responsible" for the information on the customs declaration, so it’s "important to ensure that it is accurate and complete".

For items sent by Parcelforce, irrespective of value, items will require a customs declaration form which can be picked up in-branch.

Any items sent with Parcelforce globalexpress will require the customs declaration form CP72 regardless of the destination.

The Post Office is also advising that anyone thinking of travelling to an EU destination should check the validity of their passport before they leave and ensure it has at least six months left on it.

It also notes that pet passports will not be valid from January 1, saying the process for taking a pet abroad could take as long as four months, and possibly longer.

If the UK is categorised as an “unlisted” country, a pet will need an EU-verified vaccination against rabies, the Post Office states.

Once a pet is vaccinated in the UK, its blood sample needs to be verified by an EU-approved testing facility, it adds.

Parcels being sent by a Royal Mail International Tracked, Signed or Tracked & Signed service, can be downloaded and printed out from the Post Office website.

If you the item is being sent by Royal Mail International Standard or Economy, the Post Office say a visit to a PO branch is required to get the appropriate barcoded CN22 label.