Two further weather warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland.
People in parts of the Highlands and the Western Isles will be hit with bouts of snow and ice from Tuesday afternoon to midnight on Wednesday.
Forecasters predict roads will likely be affected with longer journey times, as icy patches could appear on untreated roads.
They say snow could be found on higher ground, but some "temporary slushy deposits" are possible at low levels.
It comes after several days of wintry weather across Scotland, with much of central and eastern Scotland waking up to snow on Tuesday morning.
A statement from the Met Office states: "Northerly winds will bring further showers of rain, sleet and snow across the north of Northern Ireland as well as northern and western Scotland.
"Snow accumulations will be generally confined to ground above 100m away from coasts, but some temporary slushy deposits are possible to low levels at times in any heavier showers. 1-3cm is likely to accumulate above 100m, and as much as 5-10cm above 250m, this mostly across high ground of Scotland.
"Ice will form readily as temperatures quickly fall away rapidly through both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings."
Regions and local authorities affected:
Grampian
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Highland
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
