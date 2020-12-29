Shetland is at risk of moving into the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions if cases continue to rise.

The islands have seen a surge of positive infections in the last week, with 14 further cases being identified yesterday, pushing the total number in seven days to 30.

NHS Shetland's public health principle Elizabeth Robinson urged residents to do whatever they can to keep each other safe.

READ MORE: Serious concern over services as new Covid strain causes doubling of Wigtownshire cases in two days

"This is not a time to judge or point fingers but rather for each one of us to look at our own actions and ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep ourselves and others safe,” she said.

"Should the infection rate continue it is almost certain that Shetland will be moved to level 4."

Shetland moved into level three restrictions on Boxing Day as mainland Scotland moved into level four.

READ MORE: Care home visits suspended in Wigtownshire, Dumfries & Galloway

Now, the islands risk following the rest of mainland Scotland, as a result of their latest outbreak which has been described as the most serious since March.

It comes amid concerns in the south of Scotland, where cases numbers have more than doubled in a matter of days amid an outbreak of the new mutant strain.

Residents in Wigtownshire have been urged to stay at home after cases grew from 64 on Boxing Day to 142 on Monday.