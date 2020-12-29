Nicola Sturgeon has reminded Scots not to gather outwith their household on Hogmanay.

The warning comes amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Scotland, just days after the country entered further lockdown restrictions on Boxing Day.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, the First Minister said it is vital to follow the rules in order to suppress a new strain of Covid-19, which is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible.

READ MORE: Scots urged 'don't do Hogmanay' as ministers reiterate no relaxation of rules

She wrote: "COVID cases are rising.

"Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland to suppress the new strain.

🛑 COVID cases are rising. Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland to suppress the new strain. It is especially vital that we do not mix indoors with other households, including at Hogmanay. Please plan to bring in 2021 at home with your own household. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 29, 2020

"It is especially vital that we do not mix indoors with other households, including at Hogmanay.

"Please plan to bring in 2021 at home with your own household."

Scots were allowed to meet with others on Christmas Day as part of a single-day relaxation, but the restrictions will not be lifted for New Year's Eve.

More than 120,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland since the pandemic began, and warnings have been issued recently over new outbreaks emerging across the country.

Shetland is at risk of moving to level four restrictions as a result of rising Covid-19 levels in the area.

The islands have seen a surge of positive infections in the last week, with 14 further cases being identified yesterday, pushing the total number in seven days to 30.

And in Dumfries and Galloway, case numbers have more than doubled in a matter of days amid an outbreak of the new mutant strain.

Residents in Wigtownshire have been urged to stay at home after cases grew from 64 on Boxing Day to 142 on Monday.