Royal Mail and Parcelforce services to the EU have resumed after almost a week of disruption.
Services to mainland Europe, excluding the Republic of Ireland, were suspended by Royal Mail on December 23 in light of concern over the new coronavirus variant in the UK, VUI-202012/01.
Parcelforce followed suit and also excluded services to Turkey and Canada.
Major disruption was felt over the Christmas period as both groups experienced their busiest time of the year.
Now, services have resumed with immediate effect, with people being warned to expect a delay of up to two days if sending post today.
A statement from Royal Mail reads: "Royal Mail and Parcelforce services to Europe have been reopened and are now fully operational.
"For items posted today, customers should expect a delay up to two working days for some countries.
"We're working with our airline and postal/courier partners across the globe to maintain services, however delays should be expected.
"Many countries have implemented special measure to combat the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, especially for signature service to maintain social distancing.
"The number of countries we can access is changing daily."
