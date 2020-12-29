Travelling along the coast of Scotland is on the bucket list of many - and now, it could become a reality.

Two Scottish artists are being offered the "trip of a lifetime" on board a 50ft yacht as it traverses the remote and beautiful coasts around the Isle of Arran and the Firth of Clyde.

It is hoped that the all-expenses-paid trip, which will see two lucky Scots spending one week at sea on the Whimbrel, will support and nurture contemporary artists as part of a joint effort between Visual Arts Scotland (VAS) and Marchmont House.

The trip will take place between April 11-17, with applications open until mid-February.

"It will be a fabulous experience for creatives– having a full week will give artists the chance to go to some wonderful places that they otherwise may not have had the opportunity to see at all," says Sarah Calmus, VAS president. "This experience will no doubt breathe fresh energy into their work and having the space and time to explore, to work, to focus is integral to a healthy practice.”

Applications for the trip are now open, and will be offered to any existing VAS members as well as anyone who joins before the February 1 deadline.

Reduced price and free memberships will be offered in 2021 to artists whose incomes have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Skipper Ben Merritt says the artists will have the chance to "find inspiration exploring wild and seldom-visited spots on islands and along sea lochs".

He will be providing meals as well as helping the artists explore.

He said: “It will give the artists a whole different experience and a chance to get to wonderful places that are very difficult to reach except by boat.

Ben Merritt

“And as Whimbrel is a catamaran it doesn’t have a deep keel, so it can get into very shallow waters that other vessels can’t.

“We’ll decide together on the itinerary, but it could include spending time moored beneath Carrick Castle on Loch Goil, going to some of the very quiet spots along Loch Riddon, or taking a look around Holy Island and Lamlash Bay.”

To apply, head to the VAS website.