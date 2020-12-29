French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.
The designer, who was best known for his Space-Age designs, died in hospital in Neuilly-sur-Siene in the west of Paris, according to French media.
Cardin was credited with revolutionising fashion in the 60s and 70s with his avant-garde style and love of geometric shapes.
He was born in 1924 as Pietro Constante Cardin in Italy in 1924, but the family soon relocated to France to escape Mussolini’s fascist regime.
Cardin began his career aged 14 as a clothier’s apprentice, learning the basics of fashion design and construction.
In 1939, he left home to work for a tailor in Vichy, central France, where he began making suits for women.
He later moved to Paris and worked for the Paquin fashion house and Dior before launching his own brand.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.