More than 1800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1895 new cases were reported across Scotland in figures released on Tuesday by the Scottish Government.
The daily data took into account daily figures from Christmas Eve, after daily reporting of the number of deaths and hospital admissions was paused over the festive period.
A total of seven people lost their lives to the virus over the festive period, but the Scottish Government confirmed that the Register Offices have been closed over the public holidays.
A total of 14,179 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, of which 14.4% were positive, marking a 2.2% increase in the test positivity rate.
As of midnight last night, 1092 people were in hospital, 65 of which were in intensive care.
It comes amid concern of a growing number of cases in several areas in Scotland.
Shetland is at risk of moving to level four restrictions as a result of rising Covid-19 levels in the area.
The islands have seen a surge of positive infections in the last week, with 14 further cases being identified yesterday, pushing the total number in seven days to 30.
And in Dumfries and Galloway, case numbers have more than doubled in a matter of days amid an outbreak of the new mutant strain.
Residents in Wigtownshire have been urged to stay at home after cases grew from 64 on Boxing Day to 142 on Monday.
