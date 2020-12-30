First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanay as Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.

Nicola Sturgeon has warned people against partying indoors with other households at Hogmanay.

The warning comes amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Scotland, just days after the country entered further lockdown restrictions on Boxing Day.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, the First Minister said it is vital to follow the rules in order to suppress a new strain of Covid-19, which is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say?





Nicola Sturgeon said: "The main message to people is to make sure you are not visiting other people's houses right now. Unfortunately, that includes Hogmanay and New Year.

"This year, I know we're all desperate to kick 2020 into touch but we must do that safely - and the safest way to do that this year is in our own homes with our own households.

The First Minister added: "This is a time of year I know people enjoy getting together, but that's not safe to do this year.

"As we head into the Hogmanay and new year period I really do appeal to people to say out of the homes of others, celebrate the new year in your own home only with your own household.

"That's how to keep yourself safe and your loved ones safe. It's also how we protect our National Health Service."

🛑 COVID cases are rising. Level 4 restrictions are now in place across mainland Scotland to suppress the new strain. It is especially vital that we do not mix indoors with other households, including at Hogmanay. Please plan to bring in 2021 at home with your own household. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 29, 2020

What are the latest Covid-19 numbers?





1,895 new cases of Covid-19 from 14,179 new tests – a positivity rate of 14.4%.

Seven new reported deaths of people who have tested positive (noting that Register Offices have been closed over the public holidays)

65 people are in intensive care and 1,092 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

4,467 people have died in Scotland who have tested positive for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 122,786 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19.

Where are the latest hotspots?





Covid-19 Protection Level: 4

Socialising

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max six people from two households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to six at a time outdoors and are not subject to the two household limit. Physical distancing is required.

​​When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least two metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating one metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not sharing food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Closed

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Closed

Hospitality (food for consumption on-premises)

Closed

Hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests i.e. key or exempt workers, staying in their premises up to 22:00. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and campsites)

All holiday accommodation is closed to tourism. Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers only.

Travel

No non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

No use of public transport, except for essential purposes.

Face coverings compulsory

Shopping

Only essential retail

Click and collect and online services can also remain open.

Visiting hospitals

Essential Visits only (End of Life, birth partners, children, patients with mental health issues including dementia, learning disabilities, autism).

Visiting care homes

Visiting a loved one in care homes is classed as essential travel – exempt from travel restrictions

Indoors: essential visits only.

Outdoors: visits to the care home to see loved ones via garden or window visits, arranged with a care home in advance. As a result of the additional risk posed by the new variant, garden visits should now be limited to one visitor and visits by children and young people should be suspended.

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

Closed

Mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Closed however library click and collect services may still operate in Level 4

Community centres can continue to operate for the delivery of essential services only, such as emergency shelter, medical services or meals for the homeless.

Stadia and events

Stadia must be closed to spectators.

No live events are permitted

Worship

Open with restricted numbers (20 people)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – a maximum of 20 people

Funerals and wakes – 20 person limit

Other life events, such as Bar Mitzvahs and christenings can still take place as long as they are part of an act of worship and a maximum of 20 capacity is applied.

No receptions

Face coverings must be worn except for the couple getting married or entering a civil partnership and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership.

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

From December 26 to January 18, regulated early learning and childcare and school-age childcare services can only open to children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Informal childcare

Only essential informal childcare is permitted in Level 4.

Only children should enter the home of another household.

Schools

From January 5 to January 15, schools can only open to in-person learning for children of key workers and vulnerable children, with remote learning for all other children and young people from January 11 to January 15.

Universities and Colleges

Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning.

Driving lessons

Not permitted

Sports and exercise

You are permitted to meet others outdoors, following the rules around meeting other households, for informal exercise or sport.

Indoor sports facilities are closed.

Outdoor gyms can remain open.

Outdoor non-contact sports are permitted for all age groups.

Leisure and entertainment

Closed

Visitor attractions

All indoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, heritage attractions, indoor areas of zoos and aquariums are closed

Outdoor visitor attractions, such as parks, gardens and the outdoor areas of zoos may remain open, to enable exercise and recreation to be undertaken with appropriate physical distancing in place, but should only be visited in line with travel restrictions.

Visitor attraction’s retail and hospitality facilities will be closed.

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

Essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

No activities are permitted with the exception of youth work where it is delivered as part of the school day/curriculum.

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

Essential only/online where possible

Offices, call centres and other workplaces

Essential only/working from home

Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals

Tradespeople, home repairs and working in someone else's home

Tradespeople should only go into a house in a level 4 area to carry out or deliver essential work or services, for example:

To carry out utility (electricity, gas, water, telephone, broadband) safety checks, repairs, maintenance and installations

To carry out repairs and maintenance that would otherwise threaten the household’s health and safety

To deliver goods or shopping

To deliver, install or repair key household furniture and appliances such as washing machines, fridges and cookers

To support a home move, for example, furniture removal

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 4 shielding