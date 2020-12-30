Grabbed by a stranger and pulled to safety while being caught in a rush of people, it might just have saved the life of Desmond O'Donnell on the that fateful afternoon at Ibrox.

He was among dozens of injured who were taken to hospitals across the city in what was treated as a major incident by doctors and ambulances teams in Glasgow.

Hospitals across the city were on standby to treat the injured as news filtered through about just how bad the incident was.

Sixty six people died and 145 people were injured during a crush at the end of the Rangers v Celtic game on January 2, 1971.

Mr O'Donnell was treated at the Victoria Infirmary after being injured as he tried to make his way out of Stairway 13. Speaking to The Herald at the time, he said: "There was a rush of people and I was pushed down on top of others ahead of me. As I fell flat out I felt someone grabbing me and pulling me a seat to safety. I have no idea who did that but who ever he was I’m quite sure he saved my life."

Also in the ward was Stuart Macmillan, who was on holiday from Canada, and was treated for injuries he suffered when he was pushed down at the foot of the stairway.

Speaking at the time, he said: "I was visiting relatives and went to the match with my brother Colin, 19. We were just coming away when we were pushed down from behind. My brother escaped injury because he was caught by people crowding round him and carrying him bodily passed the danger area. I could do nothing to help myself and fell down on top of the other people who had been in front of me." He added he wasn't sure how he was taken away, but felt lucky to be in a hospital bed.

James Logan, who was 15 at the time, from Airdrie was rescued from the massive bodies. However, his teenage cousin Alexander, who lived next door to him, was killed.

"We were trying to get down the steps when everybody started falling," the teenager told The Herald at the time. "My cousin and I were separated and then I was caught in the crowd. I felt sick and began to choke but just then two men pulled me out of the heap. I am sure you would have been killed too had it not been for them."

William Burns, from Govan, was just 23 at the time, and one of those injured and taken to the Southern General but released a short time after.

He said: "I was coming down the stairs when the crowd in front suddenly stopped moving. Those behind kept coming on and the pressure was unbearable. I could hear those in front of me shouting and kids screaming. Then the people in front started falling. Next thing I knew I was lying on the steps and the barriers were all twisted round about me. I must have lost consciousness because the next thing I remember is being brought round with smelling salts by an ambulance man."

As news spread of the disaster relatives from Australia, Canada and American began phoning Glasgow police.

Central police office in Glasgow received from people wanting to know if their relatives may have been killed or injured.

The night shift at the station stayed over their normal hours and almost 1000 call had been received by noon on the Sunday.

Every member of the St Andrew's Ambulance in Glasgow was called in to help as soon as the first ambulance was on the scene radioed to headquarters that there was a major disaster. He said as soon as they received word that there was likely to be many dead and injured, they sent 12 ambulances. It quickly rose to 20 ambulances operating a shuttle service between Ibrox and the hospitals at the height of the rescue operation. Members of the ambulance station who were off duty were called in with Superintendent John Kirkland remaining at the ground until nearly midnight.