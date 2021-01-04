Operating Theatre Live
Join award winning Sam Piri and Amy Straughan for all things human body. In each live episode they’ll unpick the pathology of a new patient, going into the operating theatre to examine the structure of the human body in a way that’s never been done before.
5 & 7 January from 10am-11am
Tickets from £14.99
Online event https://www.operatingtheatrelive.co.uk/
RSNO Digital Season
After a reimagining of their 2020-21 season, many of the RSNO’s guest artists and music originally performed is accompanied by some surprises for visitors to enjoy can now be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. Available on subscription or a pay per concert basis, all the events will be broadcast throughout the winter months and past events can be watched after the fact.
January - February 2021
Prices starting from £2.50
Online event https://www.rsno.org.uk/digital-season/
Rapunzel
The National Theatre of Scotland has partnered with the Historic Environment Scotland to bring you Rapunzel: A Hairy Tale Adventure in a new online format. Filmed in the beautiful surrounds of Stirling Castle, viewers can enjoy the show from the comfort of their own homes, featuring a pay what you can format so everyone can enjoy the festivities this winter.
23 December 2020 - 4 January 2021
Pay what you can Online event
https://www.nationaltheatrescotland.com/events/rapunzel#dates-and-times
Paths to Other Places - Drawing Parallels
This latest exhibition from Linlithgow Burgh Halls features work from James Cosgrove. Predominantly rooted in drawing, the exhibition features works of Cosgrove inspired by notes he made in his diaries that he has redrawn on board or canvas. The paintings and drawing that Cosgrove makes rarely refer to locations or circumstances, but are the result of grouping together seemingly disparate actions to create an un-predetermined story line.
1 - 24 January 2021
Free
Online event https://www.linlithgowburghhalls.com/article/49181/Paths-to-Other-Places---Drawing-Parallels--James-Cosgrove
Shielders
This show from the Traverse Theatre Company takes a unique look at the very alien world we now find ourselves in, and its impact on those who are still having to remain indoors. Following its successful August run, Matilda Ibni;s otherworldly Shielders returns for a limited time this winter.
1 December 2020 - 31 January 2021
Pay what you can Online event https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/shielders
