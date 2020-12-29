BORIS Johnson will tell MPs that the UK will become the EU's "best friend" during a debate on the Brexit bill tomorrow.
The Prime Minister is expected to open the discussion on the EU (Future relationship) Bill by saying that Britain will become a "friendly neighbour", and "best friend and ally the EU could have" after once being a "half-hearted, sometimes obstructive member of the EU".
He will also say that his government has "pressed ahead" despite calls to delay the Brexit process,"precisely because creating certainty about our future provides the best chance of beating Covid and bouncing back even more strongly next year."
Mr Johnson will tell MPs that the Bill will create a "new relationship" between the EU and the UK as "sovereign equals", and is expected to add: "We will now open a new chapter in our national story, striking free trade deals around the world, adding to the agreements with 63 countries we have already achieved, and reasserting Global Britain as a liberal, outward-looking force for good."
His speech will come after days of turbulence around support for the Bill, with all MPs from Labour and the Conservatives whipped to vote in favour of it, while all other parties have been whipped to vote against.
IEven if a number of MPs rebel, it would still give the Conservative Government a majority before it crosses to the House of Lords tomorrow afternoon.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment