BRITAIN has always had something of a split personality when it comes to Europe.

In 1930, Winston Churchill wrote: “We are with Europe but not of it.” Yet he also spoke positively about the creation of a “United States of Europe”.

This meant over the years the great historical figure was used by proponents and opponents of the UK’s membership of the EU in equal measure.

Indeed, some feel the fundamental conflict in post-war British politics has not been between Left and Right but between those who believe Britain's future lies with Europe and those who do not.

Britain’s ambivalence towards joining the Euro club was cited by Charles de Gaulle as to why France in the early 1960s vetoed its membership of the EU’s forerunner, the European Economic Community.

The French President argued Britain harboured a “deep-seated hostility” towards a pan-European project. But what he was really worried about was the UK diminishing France’s role on the continent.

It was only after de Gaulle departed the Elysee Palace in 1969 and Britain elected a Europhile Tory Prime Minister in Edward Heath that Britain finally joined the Common Market in 1973.

But Labour, in particular, was divided on the issue and after securing a wafer-thin majority in 1974 promised to put the issue to rest in Britain’s first referendum.

The 1975 campaign saw most of the Labour Cabinet as well as their Tory Shadows, led by Margaret Thatcher, backing the country remaining in the European Community.

While the Conservatives and Liberals campaigned for a Yes, Labour in the end did not officially campaign for either side; the party’s membership and most of the trade unions were for No. The SNP was among those parties also against continued membership.

The campaign threw up the famous image of Mrs Thatcher sporting a pro-EC jumper, bearing all the member states’ flags.

The referendum result was never in much doubt; 67.2% Yes, 32.8% No.

Yet after the poll Britain's love-hate relationship with the European Union intensified as it gradually turned from an economic project into a political one with a Parliament, a flag, a growing civil service and a monetary system.

Britain opted out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism aimed at creating stable exchange rates. Indeed, in 1980, a year after its inception, opinion polls suggested Britons were now heavily opposed to EC membership; 65% to 26.

Labour’s 1983 election manifesto, famously dubbed the “longest suicide note in history,” promised withdrawal; the party’s pro-Europe wing had left to form the SDP. But Michael Foot’s party still lost.

It was during the subsequent Conservative governments of the 1980s and 1990s that the Euro psychodrama began to play out dramatically and the divide between Britain and Brussels started to grow as, under the presidency of French socialist Jacques Delors, the EC moved towards a federal Europe with the Single European Act, that created an internal market, and the single currency. Britain again opted out.

In 1988, Mrs Thatcher delivered her famous Bruges speech, rejecting "a European super-state exercising a new dominance from Brussels".

By October 1990 with inflation raging, the PM was persuaded to take the UK into the ERM. But within days, she famously denounced the ambition of Brussels, telling the Commons how Mr Delors wanted the European Parliament to be the democratic arm of the EC, the Commission its Executive and the Council of Ministers the Senate.

“No, no, no,” declared the Iron Lady to a mixture of cheers and jeers from MPs. A month later, her Cabinet colleagues turfed her out of Downing St; a victim, she claimed, of “treachery with a smile on its face”.

But her successor, John Major, fared no better. Despite managing to win the 1992 election when voters rejected Neil Kinnock’s Labour Party, the Tory leader's small majority meant he was often at the mercy of his party’s Eurosceptics, whom he branded “the bastards”.

In September 1992, as sterling came under pressure the PM spent billions of pounds and hiked interest rates to an eye-watering 15% to shore it up. But he finally accepted defeat and withdrew Britain from the ERM. The episode sowed the seeds for the landslide defeat of the Conservative Government in 1997.

While Mr Major secured more opt-outs on the social chapter and the single currency for the UK in the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, for many Tory rebels the Brussels project had acquired too much power and undermined the sovereignty of Westminster.

The PM survived a confidence vote and the famous “put up or shut up” challenge to the Eurosceptics in 1995 but two years later Mr Major’s election defeat was inevitable.

After winning power, Tony Blair’s New Labour Government set about rebuilding bridges with Brussels and signed the UK up to the Social Chapter. While he set his sights on the euro, Gordon Brown, his Chancellor, never risked it.

After the Tories returned to power in 2010, albeit propped up by Nick Clegg’s pro-EU Liberal Democrats, David Cameron was hoping his party would stop “banging on about Europe”. He would be disappointed.

The electoral threat of Ukip, which was siphoning off support on the Tory Right, and threatening the election of an outright majority Conservative Government, focused the PM’s mind.

So, in 2013, Mr Cameron promised, if his party won the 2015 election, an in/out referendum to “settle this European question in British politics”.

The Brexit campaign was deeply divisive with Cabinet members allowed to campaign on either side. The Remain camp was confident of victory with opinion polls consistently placing it ahead. But as the night wore on after the vote in June 2016 it became clear the Midlands and northern England had swung it for Brexit; Britain was out, 52% to 48.

Mr Cameron swiftly resigned. The poll had confirmed a deep fissure in a disunited kingdom that saw England vote to Leave but Scotland to Remain.

It set up a long war of attrition at Westminster, where the new PM Theresa May fell victim to the Tory Brexiteers with Cabinet ministers resigning, including Boris Johnson, who succeeded her and pledged to “get Brexit done” in the election of December 2019.

After a comprehensive Conservative victory Britain was out by January, albeit with an eleven-month transition, which ends at 11pm tomorrow with the reinstated peals of Big Ben.

Yet Britain’s ambivalent relationship with the EU has not ended with Brexit. Indeed, the country’s departure from the Euro club will play a central role in next year’s Holyrood elections when the fate of another Union could be on the line.

One way or another, the Euro psychodrama has already cost the Conservative Party four leaders and prime ministers; even with Brexit done, it may yet claim another.