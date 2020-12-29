SCOTTISH Labour leader Richard leaonard has said his party will vote against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal when MSPs debate whether to grant consent - splitting from Keir Starmer's stated position.

In a move which splits the UK party's stance, Mr Leonard's MSPs will join with the SNP, Scottish Greens and Scottish Liberal Democrats in voting against the trade deal in Wednesday’s vote, meaning Holyrood will withhold its approval.

Mr Leonard said: “Boris Johnson promised more than a year ago that he would ‘get Brexit done’, and that his deal was ‘oven ready’ - yet his shambolic government is racing to ratify its half-baked Brexit deal the day before the end of the transition period.

“There is no co-production here: no engagement with industry, trade unions or devolved governments on the terms of this trade deal, and barely any parliamentary scrutiny let alone public participation.

“It is our duty to stand up for Scotland in Parliament tomorrow."

Scottish Labour’s decision puts it at odds with the UK party, with leader Sir Keir Starmer calling on Labour MPs to support the “thin” post-Brexit free trade agreement, despite concerns that it will fail to protect many key economic sectors.

Sir Kier Starmer

Sir Keir has argued that the alternative of ending the Brexit transition period on December 31 without a deal in place would be even worse for the economy.

Following Mr Leonard’s announcement, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tweeted: “Given the choice to back a trade deal or vote with the SNP, is anyone really surprised that Scottish Labour are set to line up behind the Nationalists