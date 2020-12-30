CHRISTMAS Covid style, looking forward to 2021 and a new measure of success were the topics debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Guardian

Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden, a senior registrar in intensive care medicine, remembers working through the night on Christmas Eve.

“The past few weeks have been the toughest NHS workers have faced yet in the battle against Covid,” she said. “The virus has not discriminated as much as we thought it would. As quickly as we could free more beds, they were filled by those sick with the virus.”

She has lost more than one colleague to Covid, she said, and she can’t stop thinking about families who were not celebrating Christmas because they have lost loved ones.

“The family of the young man in his 20s who will never come home,” she said. “I have so much to be grateful for. And so I celebrate, and enjoy this brief reprieve before what I know will be waiting for us around the corner in January.”

The Daily Express

Vanessa Feltz is appalled at the audacity with which she wrote her previous end of year column in 2019, she said, with its cheerful insouciance.

“ I even, I ruefully recall, extolled the virtues of scaling back, whizzing about less, leaving time and space for peace and reflection,” she said. “Little did I know we would all be drowning in the monotony of our own company, frightened witless and unable to sleep, scared of other people’s breath and our own shadows.”

She is pinning her hopes on a safe and efficient roll-out of the vaccine in 2021, she said.

“Frankly, let us just flock together once again,” she said. “We are birds of a feather. We need proximity to one another. We are thoroughly over ourselves and we crave other people. I don’t care where and I don’t care what I wear. I don’t care about the colour of the curtains. I want to jostle and bustle.”

The Independent

Hannah Storm shared her story of suffering PTSD during the pandemic, she said, and is now helping tackle mental health taboos.

“If there is one thing 2020 has taught me, it’s that I have spent too much of my life measuring success by other people’s definitions,” she said. “For years, I suffered in silence, with symptoms and shame, scared of what might happen if I spoke out about my lived experience.”

She was coping, to an extent, she said, but has only been to the shops a handful of times this year and recognised her difficulties with masks stem from past traumas.

“Earlier this month, before my children finished school for the holidays, I spoke with my GP, my therapist, and finally my boss. I signed myself off work for sick leave, in order to take care of myself. And I count this as a success.”