THE Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved for use in the UK, paving the way for mass rollout.

The jab, which has been described as a “game changer”, was given the green light by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency[MHRA].

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary for England, said the approval of the Oxford vaccine was “fantastic news” and confirmed that the rollout would begin on January 4.

He said every adult will be able to be vaccinated, with the exception of those who cannot have the jab for medical reasons.

He told Times Radio: “We have enough of this vaccine on order that all adults can have this vaccine and of course we’ll go to those who are clinically most vulnerable first and the healthcare professionals and those colleagues who work in social care.

“We’ll go to them first, according to that clinical prioritisation but yes, after that this vaccine will be available for the under-50s.”

Mr Hancock added the vaccine has not been approved for use in children.

Asked if he could provide a timeline for when under-50s without pre-existing conditions may be vaccinated, Mr Hancock told Times Radio: “It depends on the speed of manufacture, I wish I could give you a date, your invitation right now, but we can’t because it depends on the speed of the manufacture.

“This product, it’s not a chemical compound it’s a biological product so it’s challenging to make, so that is the rate-limiting factor in terms of the rollout.

“Now that we have two vaccines being delivered we can accelerate, how fast we can accelerate will be determined by how fast the manufacturers can produce.

“But what I can tell you is that I now have a very high degree of confidence that by the spring enough of those who are vulnerable will be protected to allow us to get out of this pandemic situation.

“We can see the route out and the route out is guided by this vaccine and that’s why this is such good news for everyone.”

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, echoed the point, saying: “The regulator’s approval of the UK’s Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine is absolutely fantastic news. Every additional vaccine which becomes available takes us a step closer to getting back to our normal lives as soon as possible.

“As with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the UK Government has procured and paid for millions of doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for people in all parts of the UK.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford hailed the vaccine’s approval on Wednesday as a “good day”.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We’re all just so relieved to know that it’s got its approval and that we can look forward to the entire population being offered this vaccine, getting to a position where we can start to take off some of the restrictions that are there.

“There is hope – it’s obviously going to take some time to get the vaccine distributed. But by goodness, it’s a good day when we look at that news.”

Mr Hancock will update MPs later on coronavirus when more parts of England are expected to be put into the highest tier 4.

News of the Oxford vaccine getting official approval comes just hours after the UK recorded 53,135 new Covid cases, the highest single day rise since mass testing began, as well as 414 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Oxford’s Professor Andrew Pollard said it should be “entirely possible” to tweak vaccines should that be necessary to deal with new variants of the virus.

He told the Today programme: “At the moment there’s no evidence that the vaccines won’t work against a new variant but that is something which we have to look at. We can’t be complacent about this variant, or perhaps future variants.

“And so one of the really important things that science has to continue to do now as we move forwards is to monitor the viruses that are around, and to make sure that vaccines still are effective against them.

“If in the future, it was necessary to tweak the vaccines that’s entirely possible to do, but I don’t think that’s something to be concerned about today, but we can’t be complacent, we have to keep watching,”

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: “Very pleased that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been given the go-ahead.

“Over 25,000 vaccines have already been administered in Wales and this second vaccine will start to be rolled out here in the New Year.”