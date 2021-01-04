By Tracey Hogarth

THERE can’t be many people who aren’t interested in losing weight while reducing their BMI, cholesterol, blood pressure and risk of heart disease.

As a new year dawns, and with the excesses of the festive period just about behind us, this is a time for taking stock and rethinking our habits. It’s no surprise that Veganuary has become increasingly popular in recent years.

For some people the move to a vegan, or even a more flexible plant-based diet, for the month of January has been the start they needed to shift their thinking on what they eat and why they eat it. For others it has opened a door to a long-term flexitarian diet, eating less meat and more plant foods.

One in five of us are now actively searching for healthier food options, and just as many have been making a decision to eat more plant-based food since 2020. Add in growing awareness of the health risks from obesity and type two diabetes, and the threat of coronavirus, and it’s easy to see why we’re more aware of what we put into our bodies.

According to the Vegan Society, the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled between 2014 and 2019 and this country launched more vegan products in 2018 than any other.

While there are differences between a vegan and a plant-based diet, plant-based can be a better fit for some people are it offers that flexibility.

What are the benefits? Plant-based diets are abundant in fruits and vegetables, wholegrains, pulses, nuts, seeds and oils, while you can still opt to eat dairy alternatives. Compared to the average diet in the western world, that adds up to all the foods we should be eating more of, which are low in the saturated fats that animal-based products can be rich in.

Eat a variety of plant-based foods over the course of the day to get the protein you need and eat the right kind of carbs: think nutrient-dense whole foods that are minimally refined and have a lower glycaemic index.

Plant-based foods such as nuts, avocados, seeds and cold-pressed oils are rich in unsaturated fat, while chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds and walnuts are all good sources of omega oils.

Look at the bigger picture and a more mindful approach to eating will have a knock-on effect on lifestyle. You’ll want to get more exercise as you’re likely to feel more energised and less sluggish. A plant-based diet will improve gut health and digestion. Your overall wellbeing will get a boost and that will improve mental health. Meanwhile, plant-based diets are more sustainable as they require less energy from fossil fuels, less land and less water to grow.

That’s not to say we can’t indulge, there are vegan-friendly foods and snacks that go easy on the waistline and mean you won’t feel you’re making sacrifices.

Don’t be too hard on yourself if the idea of a plant-based diet feels overwhelming. Try one meat-and dairy-free meal a day for a healthier step forward.

Tracey Hogarth is the founder of Nudie Snacks