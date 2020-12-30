SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford repeatedly disrupted the Prime Minister at the start of today's Brexit debate.

The MP for Ross Skye and Lochabar challenged Mr Johnson oevr his claims that the Brexit deal secured with EU would benefit fishermen, and chastised him for getting the name of his party wrong.

Mr Blackford questioned how the UK was going to "take back control" its waters "when Scottish fishermen are going to have less access and less fish to catch as a consequence of his con deal."

Mr Johnson replied: "I must correct him. Not only will we take back control of our waters, we will increase Scottish fishermen's share of all the relevant stocks - cod, for instance, going up by to 57 per cent, North Sea haddock going up by 7 per cent..."

Seconds later Mr blackford interrupted again, this time to make a point of order after the Prime Minisiter referred to the SNP as the 'Scottish Nationalist Party', something which he does frequently in the Commons.

Mr Johnson said he was referring to nationalist with a "small 'n'".

The debate will last until around 2.30pm today before a vote is taken on the Bill.

Sir Keir Starmer said his party would reluctantly vote for it, while the Liberal Democrats, SNP and all other parties have decided to vote against.