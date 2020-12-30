Ten businesses in Scotland have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.

The list, which was published by the HMRC, details people and businesses who have been given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.

HMRC's Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) routinely releases the information of those who made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000.

This list is updated every three months and the information is deleted after one year.

The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published and is compiled of those added between September 2018 and June 2019.

Here are the Scottish businesses named and shamed by HMRC:

Robert Lowe

Business: Undeclared income

Address: 98 Brown Street, Newmilns, KA16 9EU

Period of default: April 6, 2010, to April 5, 2018

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £586,279.25

Total amount of penalties charged: £410,395.45

Highway to Heaven

Business: Alcohol wholesaler

Address: Formerly of Newhouse Business Park, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8LL and Unit 15, Winchester Avenue, Denny, Falkirk, FK6 6QE

Period of default: June 24, 2016, to September 25, 2017

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £308,786.76

Total amount of penalties charged: £205.343.19

Baber Rauf Ali

Business: Alcohol

Address: 8 Gillies Drive, Stirling, FK7 7TY

Period of default: September 10, 2015, to April 12, 2017

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £108,484.65

Total amount of penalties charged: £72,142.29

Peter George White

Business: Roofer

Address: Formerly of 18 Swinehill Road, Larkhall, ML9 2PH

Period of default: April 6, 2010, to January 23, 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £132,306.56

Total amount of penalties charged: £79,383.91

*Trading as ‘Everwhite’

Springroll Chen Limited

Business: Takeaway

Address: Formerly of 37 Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, AB11 9JE

Period of default: March 1, 2016, to February 28, 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £50,057

Total amount of penalties charged: £33,287.88

*Formerly trading as ‘Spring Roll Takeaway’

Main Road Bar Ltd

Business: Restaurant

Address: Formerly of 45 Vicar Street, Falkirk, Stirling & Falkirk, FK1 1LL

Period of default: March 1, 2019, to May 31, 2019

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £49,275

Total amount of penalties charged: £31,905.56

*Formerly trading as ‘Bukharah World Buffet’

Spice of Life (EKCW) Ltd

Business: Takeaway

Address: Formerly of 13 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow, G74 3AE

Period of default: November 26, 2015, to November 30, 2017

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £56,401.85

Total amount of penalties charged: £27,636.90

*Formerly trading as ‘Spice of Life’

David James Dunnett

Business: Diver

Address: 9 Roshven View, Arisaig, Inverness, PH39 4NX

Period of default: April 6, 2011, to April 5, 2018

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £29,140.66

Total amount of penalties charged: £13,477.52

Neil Chalmers

Business: Share fisherman

Address: Formerly of Flat 29, 2 Deer Road, Woodside, Aberdeen, AB24 4RW

Period of default: April 6, 2015, to April 5, 2018

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £26,430.64

Total amount of penalties charged: £18,501.43

Kevin James Shields

Business: Share fisherman

Address: Formerly of 17 Princes Street, Campbeltown, PA28 6DX6

Period of default: April 6, 2010, to April 5, 2018

Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £25,523.19

Total amount of penalties charged: £17,866.22