Ten businesses in Scotland have been named on a government list of tax defaulters.
The list, which was published by the HMRC, details people and businesses who have been given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
HMRC's Publishing Details of Deliberate Defaulters (PDDD) routinely releases the information of those who made at least one deliberate default on more than £25,000.
This list is updated every three months and the information is deleted after one year.
The information below is listed on the government website on the day this story was published and is compiled of those added between September 2018 and June 2019.
Here are the Scottish businesses named and shamed by HMRC:
Robert Lowe
Business: Undeclared income
Address: 98 Brown Street, Newmilns, KA16 9EU
Period of default: April 6, 2010, to April 5, 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £586,279.25
Total amount of penalties charged: £410,395.45
Highway to Heaven
Business: Alcohol wholesaler
Address: Formerly of Newhouse Business Park, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8LL and Unit 15, Winchester Avenue, Denny, Falkirk, FK6 6QE
Period of default: June 24, 2016, to September 25, 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £308,786.76
Total amount of penalties charged: £205.343.19
Baber Rauf Ali
Business: Alcohol
Address: 8 Gillies Drive, Stirling, FK7 7TY
Period of default: September 10, 2015, to April 12, 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £108,484.65
Total amount of penalties charged: £72,142.29
Peter George White
Business: Roofer
Address: Formerly of 18 Swinehill Road, Larkhall, ML9 2PH
Period of default: April 6, 2010, to January 23, 2019
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £132,306.56
Total amount of penalties charged: £79,383.91
*Trading as ‘Everwhite’
Springroll Chen Limited
Business: Takeaway
Address: Formerly of 37 Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, AB11 9JE
Period of default: March 1, 2016, to February 28, 2019
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £50,057
Total amount of penalties charged: £33,287.88
*Formerly trading as ‘Spring Roll Takeaway’
Main Road Bar Ltd
Business: Restaurant
Address: Formerly of 45 Vicar Street, Falkirk, Stirling & Falkirk, FK1 1LL
Period of default: March 1, 2019, to May 31, 2019
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £49,275
Total amount of penalties charged: £31,905.56
*Formerly trading as ‘Bukharah World Buffet’
Spice of Life (EKCW) Ltd
Business: Takeaway
Address: Formerly of 13 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow, G74 3AE
Period of default: November 26, 2015, to November 30, 2017
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £56,401.85
Total amount of penalties charged: £27,636.90
*Formerly trading as ‘Spice of Life’
David James Dunnett
Business: Diver
Address: 9 Roshven View, Arisaig, Inverness, PH39 4NX
Period of default: April 6, 2011, to April 5, 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £29,140.66
Total amount of penalties charged: £13,477.52
Neil Chalmers
Business: Share fisherman
Address: Formerly of Flat 29, 2 Deer Road, Woodside, Aberdeen, AB24 4RW
Period of default: April 6, 2015, to April 5, 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £26,430.64
Total amount of penalties charged: £18,501.43
Kevin James Shields
Business: Share fisherman
Address: Formerly of 17 Princes Street, Campbeltown, PA28 6DX6
Period of default: April 6, 2010, to April 5, 2018
Total amount of tax/duty on which penalties are based: £25,523.19
Total amount of penalties charged: £17,866.22
