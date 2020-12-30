THE FATHER of the House of Commons issued a warning to the three largest parties during his speech on the Brexit bill.
Sir Peter Bottomley, who was elected in 1975, said Brexit should not be used as an argument for Scottish independence, and asked Boris Johnson to lead the party 'in the right direction in future'.
The Conservative MP said that the country now had to "make a success" of the current situation, and added a message for the SNP, Labour and the Prime Minister.
He said: "We can, some of us, look with affection on the past and with some admiration to what has been achieved in this last year, and look with confidence in the future.
" I think we ought to stop using this as an argument for Scottish independence.
"We ought to accept that the Labour party has in many of its proud traditions, putting the national interest ahead of party interest and I say to the Prime Minister, as I said to him in reasonable privacy one day, we want a leader wer can trust, we want a cause which is just, so will he please lead us in the right direction in future?"
