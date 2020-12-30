New figures from the Scottish Government have revealed a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.
According to the latest data, there were 2,045 new cases - the highest daily figure on record, with more than one-in-ten tests coming back positive.
During that time, there were 43 deaths from people who had tested positive for the coronavirus during the past 28 days.
Tests were carried out on 19,722 people, with a positivity rate of 11.3 per cent.
A total of 1,133 people are in hospital with recently confirmed case of the virus, 69 of them in intensive care.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament on the response to the ongoing pandemic, which has seen the whole of mainland Scotland placed in the highest level of restrictions in recent days.
