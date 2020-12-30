MICHAEL Gove has suggested the SNP’s Westminster leader put himself forward for a “citizens arrest” after the party confirmed it would not vote for the Brexit Bill.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster blasted the SNP’s previous comments on a no-deal exit from the EU, and said that is what the party was doing today by refusing to vote for the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in the Commons.

He explained: “Nicola Sturgeon said no deal would be a catastrophic idea. She said that the SNP could not countenance, in any way, no deal. She said SNP MPs will do everything possible to stop no deal…except of course actually voting against it today.

“Indeed, so opposed to no deal were the SNP, that the member for Edinburgh South West [Joanna Cherry] went to court to ensure that if the Prime Minister took us out of the European Union, without a deal, he would go to jail.

“Now, the leader of the SNP is voting to take us out of the EU, without a deal. He's doing something that his own party said should be an imprisonable offence.”

Mr Gove then asked what Ian Blackford was going to do, adding: “So what's he going to do now? Turn himself in? Submit to a citizen's arrest at the hands of the member for Edinburgh South west? If his party follows through on its previous convictions then I of course will campaign for him, and the cry will go out from these benches 'Free the Lochabar One'.”

Mr Blackford could be seen trying to contain a laugh at the remarks from the opposition benches.