ALL Scots over the age of 50 will receive the Covid-19 vaccine by the spring after the "game-changing" Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was approved by UK regulators, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has confirmed.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the newly-approved vaccine – enough to protect 50 million people and will begin distribution in Scotland from Monday.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that it will now be possible to vaccinate "every adult in the UK with both doses" and that "everybody who wants one can get a vaccine".

Mr Hancocks added that "people get protection after the first dose" meaning it is now possible to "accelerate the speed" that the first dose is rolled out.

Ms Freeman told the BBC that “the priority list remains the same” with the emergence of the second approved vaccine, after the Pfizer jag was previsouly given the thumbs up by regulators and has been rolled out.

Scotland’s Health Secretary said the AstraZeneca vaccine “doesn’t have some of the challenges” that the first approved vaccine does, which has so far limited its distribution.

She said: “We don’t have to store it in such low temperatures so it can be stored in a fridge in a GP practice, for example.

“It can be easily transported and it comes in smaller pack sizes – which is one of the issues we had to overcome with Pfizer to get it into care homes.

“It makes it easier for us to do and it makes it more accessible to all the people that we want to be vaccinated.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be prioritised to giving as many people on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) phase 1 priority list a first dose – with second doses being administered within 12 weeks, meaning more people can receive a first dose quickly which offers some protection from the virus.

Ms Freeman indicated that the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine means everyone over 50 and those in certain vulnerable groups will have received the vaccine by the spring.

She said: “We’re continuing our plan to have completed our whole JCVI list which is basically everyone over 50, including people who may be under 50 but have clinical conditions, unpaid carers as well.



“Our overall plan to complete that group in the spring was on the presumption that we would get the AstraZeneca vaccine – so we’re on track to do that and we will do it as fast as supplies come through to us.”

Professor Devi Sridhar, the chair of global public health at Edinburgh University and a Scottish Government adviser on the pandemic, said that politicians “are putting are all their eggs into the vaccine basket and doing everything they can to roll this out as quickly as possible”.

She added: “The challenge we have now is that the health services are already strained because of the winter and the number of Covid patients they're seeing. So it's how do you support that through more innovative chains of getting it out.

"We are the first country to approve this vaccine, we're speeding ahead with it. We have to just keep going."

Andrew Hayward, professor of infectious diseases epidemiology at University College London, described the approval of the second vaccine as a “game-changer”.

Mr Hayward, a member of the UK Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), added” “It’s exactly what we need right now.

“We’re facing an extraordinarily difficult situation with a step change in the transmissibility of the virus, which means we need a step change in our response.

“I think essentially what this has turned this into is a race between us and the virus, and we need to slow the virus down as much as we can whilst we get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Earlier, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the intention was for “the whole population”, excluding children, to receive the jag.

He said: “The under-50s… firstly they’ll get the vaccine if they are clinically vulnerable to coronavirus and if they’ve been receiving letters during the whole pandemic about shielding and the specific arrangements that are necessary for those who are clinically vulnerable.

“If you get those letters, then you’re on the clinically vulnerable list and you’ll be pulled forward, including if you’re under the age of 50.”

Mr Hancock added” “And then once we’ve vaccinated all of them, and the over-50s, which is a significant chunk of the population, then we will continue to vaccinate the under-50s, even though the likelihood of dying from the disease is much lower if you’re under the age of 50.

“Because we’ve got enough of this vaccine on order to vaccinate the whole population – we’ve got 100 million doses on order – add that to the 30 million doses of Pfizer and that’s enough for two doses for the entire population.

“So I can now say with confidence that we can vaccinate everyone, except of course for children because this vaccine has not been trialled on children, and anyway children are much, much less likely to have symptoms from the disease.”