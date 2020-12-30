AN OVERWHELMING majority of MPs have voted for the Brexit Bill, laying the groudnwork for the deal with the EU.

The legislation will now be scrutinised by the House of Lords this afternoon.

MPs voted 521 in favour of the bill, with 73 against - a majority of 448.

The SNP said Scotland had been "ignored" following the result, and claimed the only way forward now for the country was independence.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Helen Hayes has resigned from the Labour front bench after abstaining in the Brexit deal vote.

She tweeted: “I’m grateful to all who’ve contacted me on the EU Future Relationship Bill. I can’t vote for this damaging deal & have abstained today. With much sadness & regret I’ve offered my resignation as shadow cabinet office minister. It’s been a privilege to serve.” 

 

 

 

 

 