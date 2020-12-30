A couple who were made OBEs in the New Year Honours list are directors of a hairdressing business which failed to pay workers the minimum wage, an investigation by HMRC has found.
Alan and Linda Stewart were made Officers of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours list.
Their Rainbow Room hairdressers in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square failed to pay £851.70 to six workers between 2016 and 2018.
The couple founded Rainbow Room -International which has 12 salons around Glasgow and the west of Scotland.
Their first was in Glasgow’s Buchanan Street in 1979, and since then the brand has grown into one that’s synonymous with quality, luxury and innovation. In 2003, they opened their training Academy, which allowed them to cultivate and provide a career path for the next generation of Scotland’s top stylists along with training qualified professionals from all over the world in their bespoke cutting and styling techniques, as well as business skills.
In a statement, Alan and Linda said: “We are delighted to have been awarded such a prestigious honour.
“2020 has been an exceptionally hard year for everyone and the hairdressing industry is no exception, this honour has given us, our team and the industry a reason to celebrate and to look forward to a promising 2021.”
The investigation also found Clare McFarlane and Suzanne McGill, who were trading as Rainbow Room International, South Lanarkshire, failed to pay £1,304.77 to 16 workers.
Rainbow Room (East Kilbride) Limited, South Lanarkshire G74, failed to pay £2,378.77 to 15 workers
William Fleeson, trading as Rainbow Room International, Stirling, failed to pay £2,089.66 to 11 workers.
A Rainbow Room spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about the business underpaying its staff.
