As 2020 comes to an end, Sam Wylie-Harris reveals the wines she'd happily go back to, time and time again.

So many wines, so little time! Variety is the spice of life but if we had to choose some favourites, we're confident we could narrow it down.

When it comes to going back for more, these accessible styles will impress savvy wine drinkers and novices alike.

From the finest fizz Down Under, to trusty classics, hidden gems and top drops from off the beaten track, we've shortlisted 10 winsome wines we'd love to drink again and again...

1. Jansz Premium Cuvee NV, Tasmania, Australia, £19.50, Wine Direct

An A-list Aussie fizz in a rich, hedonistic style - hands down this is the closest bubbly to a glass of champagne. Made in the traditional champagne method (even though they've coined it 'Methode Tasmanoise'), there's the perfect balance of freshness and opulence with a blast of the baker's shop. Rich, creamy and toasty with notes of nougat, honey, peaches, apricots and roasted nuts.

2. Sorcova Pinot Grigio 2019, Romania, £7.99, Waitrose

A star buy and proof that an everyday pinot grigio may be simple, yet deliciously easy to sink. With perky tropical fruits and ample floral aromas, a good balance of citrusy acidity supporting the ripe melon and apple flavours, it's fresh, fruity and fun. Pairs well with a creamy seafood linguine, garlic butter shrimp and dressed crab.

3. Yealands Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Marlborough, New Zealand, £8, Sainsbury's

Mother Nature's taken a shine to Marlborough in New Zealand's sunny South Island - and this award-winning winery sets the benchmark, turning out some of the best savvy blanc, with 2019 cited as an outstanding vintage. With all the citrusy, herbal characteristics you could wish for, guava and tropical fruit leap from the glass with a clean crisp, minerally finish and breezy freshness.

4. Klein Zalze Chenin Blanc Vineyard Selection 2018, Stellenbosch, South Africa, £11.99, Luvians

A Cape chenin that's beautifully scented and discreetly oaked, there's fresh pear, apricots, glazed peaches and tangerine galore, with citrusy characters balancing the rich, ripe fruit. Utterly delicious, it's a shining example of how chenin blanc chimes with crustacea. One to sip while you're waiting for that juicy grilled shrimp to turn pink.

5. Adnams Provence Rose 2019, France, £64.99 for a six-bottle case, Adnams

Who would have thought the palest wash of almost transparent pink could provide so much pleasure? With exquisite aromas of dried flowers, you can almost picture the stunning lavender fields and untamed countryside. The winemaker, Emmanuelle Baude, has a reputation for being passionate about her vineyard - and it really shows in this beautiful organic rose, marked by succulent red fruits, a wonderful purity and charming, silky texture.

6. Domaine du Gros Nore 2017, Bandol Rouge, France, £22, Lay & Wheeler

Provencal rose not your thing? Be prepared to be blown away by one of the Riviera's best kept secrets - a ravishing red from the village of Bandol. A rare beast (it's grown in small quantities) and powerful blend of grapes (predominantly mouvedre), these wines are rich, complex and fine-tuned, with herb-infused, sun-kissed fruit and spice along the way. Utterly gorgeous from beginning to end, sip and savour as you read.