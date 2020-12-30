SO long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye.

After more than four long hair-pulling, teeth-gnashing, nail-biting, curse-laden years, the country’s noble endurance of the trauma of leaving the European Union is over; Brexit has finally been done.

In years to come, history writers and university students will have a wealth of material to fill books and theses on how Britain, its politicians, its courts and its parliaments were consumed by a kind of madness that dominated our lives for so long – until, that is, something worse came along.

The saga of Brexit with its often mind-numbing detail and confusing jargon served up a feast of endless parliamentary debates, late night cliff-edge votes, a flow of ministerial resignations, humiliating Government defeats, expressions of no-confidence by disgruntled colleagues, the departure of two prime ministers, the intricacies of the Northern Ireland backstop, the row over the prorogation of parliament, rulings by the Supreme Court, a pre-Christmas general election, the Brexit “flextension” and the 11-month transition.

And then, for dessert, came the flitting of officials between Brussels and London, the expressions of exasperation, the doom-laden warnings of failure, the 11th hour brinkmanship and, finally, the historic deal sprinkled with Belgian fudge.

In terms of a political issue, Brexit has tested the mental health of the country to breaking point and divided it like no other.

It left parents at odds with their children, brothers arguing with their sisters, neighbours ceasing to speak to each other over the garden fence and drinking partners finding another table to sit at in the local pub.

While what Boris Johnson termed the “old, desiccated, tired, super-masticated arguments” over the Brexit process might be over, the political ramifications of exiting the EU are, sadly, not; far from it.

As evidenced by the exchanges in the Commons in the final Brexit process debate, the issue will now feed into the Holyrood election campaign, which will be about the merits and demerits of the two Unions; UK and EU.

As MPs and peers broke off from their Covid-shrouded festive break, the Commons chamber once again reverberated to heated and noisy references to Brexit, nurturing up one final Westminster ding-dong.

Ian Blackford was the first to lay down a marker of deep disgruntlement.

The SNP leader performed the role of a parliamentary Jack-in-the-box as he kept jumping up to interrupt the Prime Minister and make points of order, halting the flow of Mr Johnson, who was obviously keen to soak up the adulation of his fellow Brexiteers for having, at long last, got Britain out.

Within a few minutes, Mr Blackford was on his feet bemoaning how Boris could possibly say the UK was taking back control of its fishing waters when fishermen would have less access to catch fish than before.

When the PM insisted Scottish fishermen from the “get-go” would be able to catch more fish, the Highland MP was up again, incurring the raised eyebrows of the Speaker. Sir Lindsay Hoyle delivered a sage piece of advice to the chief Nationalist: “At least give yourself time to hear what the Prime Minister has to say before you disagree.”

Boris told MPs in just five and a half years’ time, once the new fishing transition period was over, the UK would take full control of the “entire spectacular marine wealth of Scotland”.

Eyeing Mr Blackford, he quipped: “It is only the Scottish nationalist party that would, with spectacular hypocrisy, hand back control of the waters of this country to the UK.”

The SNP chief was back on his feet, complaining in another point of order that Boris had again mispronounced his party’s name.

“I am using the word ‘nationalist’ with a small n,” declared the PM. “I do not think he would disagree with that, which is semantically justifiable under the circumstances. Yet in spite of that nomenclature, they would hand back control of Scotland’s waters and go back into the Common Fisheries Policy.”

After rolling his eyes, Mr Blackford asked Boris to give way. “Absolutely not,” snapped the PM, who denounced the SNP’s “confected indignation”.

He then went on a journey of self-congratulation, lauding the “comprehensive Canada-style deal worth over £660 billion,” he had secured; the first with no tariffs or quotas.

Boris insisted the British people always knew in their hearts it could be done despite the doomsters and the gloomsters, insisting the UK “could not have our cake and eat it”.

Reference to a “prosperous, contented and sovereign United Kingdom,” had Mr Blackford on his feet yet again, declaring, in another point of order, that in Scotland it was the people who were sovereign not the politicians.

The PM hit back, perhaps setting a theme for the Holyrood campaign to come, telling his nationalist colleague: “Of course, it was the people of Scotland who took the sovereign decision, quite rightly, to remain in the UK; once-in-a-generation decision. I think it highly unlikely that the people of Scotland will take a decision to cast away their new-found freedoms and new-found opportunities, not least over the marine wealth of Scotland.”

Another SNP intervention by Glasgow’s David Linden on fish - what else - provided Boris with an opening to attack the Nationalists, who voted against the deal.

“It is effectively going to vote for no-deal, which it campaigned against and denounced, proving once and for all, that the interests of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland are best served by a one-nation party serving one United Kingdom,” declared the PM.

As more SNP eyeballs rolled, Boris explained the EU trade deal would “open a new chapter in our national story,” leading the way to more trade deals in which Britain would maintain the highest labour and environmental standards, banishing the caricature of “some bargain-basement Dickensian Britain”.

The PM explained Brexiteers never wanted to create a rupture with Britain’s fellow democracies on the continent, “beneath whose soil lie British war graves in tranquil cemeteries,” but, rather, a “resolution of the old, tired, vexed question of Britain’s political relations with Europe, which has bedevilled our post-war history”.

He went on: “With this Bill, we are going to become a friendly neighbour; the best friend and ally the EU could have, working hand in glove whenever our values and interests coincide, while fulfilling the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own laws, made by their own elected Parliament.”

The sentiment in a different context, of course, could have been uttered by Nicola Sturgeon.

Up next was Keir Starmer, who, seeing a rebellion in Labour ranks over the Opposition’s support for the Bill, which ratified the deal, said what was on offer was simple: the Government’s flawed, “thin” deal or no-deal.

Justifying his support for the Government bill, he explained no-deal would mean no agreement on “security, trade or fisheries, without protection for our manufacturing sector, farming or countless British businesses, and without a foothold to build a future relationship with the EU”. It would mean immediate tariffs and quotas with the EU, pushing up prices and driving businesses to the wall.

But pressed by Plaid Cymru’s Jonathan Edwards that he was falling for the Government’s binary choice, Sir Keir responded sharply: “This is the nub of it.

“Those voting no today want yes. They want others to save them from their own vote. Voting no, wanting yes. That is the truth of the situation and that is why my party has taken a different path.”

He explained Boris’s inadequate agreement would at least avoid a no-deal and “put in place a floor from which we can build a strong future relationship with the EU”.

Mr Linden was back on his feet, seeking to embarrass Sir Keir by pointing out if the Labour chief’s position was right, why was Scottish Labour going to back the move at Holyrood not to give it the Scottish Parliament’s consent.

“It is a completely different vote, on a different issue,” snipped Sir Keir swiftly.

But the Glasgow East MP was back on his feet, asking where on the Order Paper was the option for no-deal.

Sir Keir hit back forcefully, saying: “That absolutely identifies the point. He is going to vote in the hope that others will vote the other way and save him from the consequences of his own vote. That is the truth of the situation of the SNP.”

The Labour leader then accused the PM of being “plain wrong” with his assertion that there would be no non-tariff barriers to trade. “He was not being straight with the British public,” insisted Sir Keir, who urged the Tory leader to get up and deny his claim.

At first, Boris brushed the point aside with a wave of his hand but then took to the dispatch box to insist: “He knows perfectly well that this is a zero tariff, zero quota deal,” and that if Labour ever got into power it would seek to renegotiate and “take Britain back into the EU”.

Accusing the PM of deploying “typical deflection,” the Labour chief insisted: “The Prime Minister knows what he said was not true. He simply will not stand up and acknowledge it today. That speaks volumes about the sort of Prime Minister we have.”

When Sir Keir admitted the deal delivered zero tariffs and quotas, Boris let out a loud “aha!”. But the Labour chief went on: “It does for as long as British businesses meet the rules of origin requirements. It does as long as the UK does not step away from a level playing field on workers’ rights and environment.” To which, the PM shouted: “Rubbish!”

“The Prime Minister pretends that he has got sovereignty, and zero tariffs and zero quotas. He has not: the moment he exercises the sovereignty to depart from the level playing field, the tariffs kick in. This is not a negotiating triumph.”

Boris was not done and goaded his opposite number: “Well, vote against it then!”

Sir Keir replied haughtily: “As my wife says to our children: ‘If you haven’t got anything sensible to say, it’s probably better to say nothing.’”

In his contribution, Mr Blackford took us on a journey through history about how Scotland’s European heritage went back to the Hanseatic League of the 15th century.

Scotland, he declared, was “at heart” a European nation and its “relationship with Europe predates the United Kingdom by some way”. The party leader complained: “Forcing our nation out of the EU means losing a precious part of who we are.”

Pressed by fellow Scot Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, that voting against the deal meant the SNP would be supporting a no-deal, Mr Blackford declared: “No-deal is not on the Order Paper. The deal that we currently have - the deal that exists today - where we are in the single market and customs union is the best deal for us.”

He said the scale of the “bad Brexit deal” was clear and the question before the Scottish people was: which Union do you want to be part of?

“Which future will we choose: this broken Brexit Britain or the European Union? If this whole Brexit saga was truly about sovereignty, the Scottish people cannot and will not be denied our sovereign right to that self-determination,” insisted Mr Blackford.

Later, the high priest of Brexit, Sir Bill Cash lost himself in praise of the PM, invoking the historical ghosts of Pericles and Alexander the Great.

Boris, insisted the Staffordshire MP, had “against all the odds led us out of parliamentary paralysis last year to victory, delivering us from 48 years of subjugation to EU laws and European Court jurisdiction and regaining our sovereignty”.

Dropping the two highest names in the Conservative pantheon, Sir Bill added: “Churchill and Margaret Thatcher would have been deeply proud of his achievements and so are we.”

Fellow Breixteer IDS insisted exiting the EU was never about being anti-European but about restoring power to Britain.

The anti-Maasricht rebel told MPs: “I love Europe - half my family have worked in Europe all their working lives, and I studied out there and love its idiosyncrasies, language differences, arts, culture and people - but I am British and I am a member of the United Kingdom.

“I want to respect them and be their friend but for too long we moved into the same house with them and we did not get on. We are now just going to move next door and be good neighbours, friends and allies.

“I congratulate the Prime Minister on bringing this to a conclusion; he deserves the plaudits he is going to get.”

And with that a beaming Boris floated out of the Commons chamber. No doubt to have and to eat a large slice of his favourite cake.