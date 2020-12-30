As the majority of Scots voted to remain in the EU in 2016, the majority of their MPs voted to reject the Brexit bill today in the Commons.
Despite this, the bill passed with 521 votes to 73. It means the Brexit deal will be able to be implemented using legislation contained in the Bill.
Find out how your MP voted below
