AS shopkeepers go they don't come anymore community minded than Abdul Majid.

The response from Mr Majid and his staff to help vulnerable customers during the first lockdown went above and beyond with deliveries made and a local fund started.

He also worked hard building relationships with projects in the Pakistan village where his family originate and Lanarkshire churches. Mr Majid was also instrumental in leading the resurgence of the Scottish Grocers' Federation and served as president.

The Bellshill retailer, who runs a Nisa Local outlet, has been recognised in the New Year Honours List with an MBE for services to Integration in Glasgow and to Charity in Scotland and Abroad.

"It has been tough keeping it a secret, but I am so pleased," he said."It has been a very tough year for retailers so this is very special."

Sikh Foodbank founder Charandeep Singh has been given a British Empire Medal for his role during the crisis.

He said: "I am very humbled and honoured to accept this award, but I see it as recognition for our volunteers as well. I will be sharing this with them."

The Sikh Foodbank was set up in response to the pandemic when the doors to a network of Scottish Gurdwaras were forced to close.

Mr Singh added: "We would offer food and shelter to anyone who needed it and we had to change how we reached people. Since March we have delivered 100,000 meals and at the height of lockdown we were serving 5000 meals a week."

The Sikh Foodbank does not operate from a pick up point but instead has a team of volunteers who deliver meals to those in need in the Glasgow community.

Mr Singh added: "We pride ourselves in not being judgemental. If someone has picked up the phone and asked us for help, we feel they have done the hard part. It is then up to us to make their life slightly easier and help with delivering meal parcels.

"We wondered how we were going to be able to keep going as long as we have, but I think there will still be more work to be done next year."