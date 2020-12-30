Police Scotland have urged would-be Hogmanay revellers to stay at home saying they "won't hesitate" to break up gatherings.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham reitereated Nicola Sturgeon's warning that it is not permissible to gather under current coronavirus restrictions - and that includes on New Year's Eve.

The First Minister took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to say it is vital to follow the rules in order to suppress a new strain of Covid-19, which is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible.

Backing her call, Deputy Chief Constable Graham said: "We're asking everyone to continue to do the right thing to stop the spread of this virus and protect public health as its clear that there is an ongoing risk."

"Remember that parties and indoor gatherings of different households are not permitted and we will continue to use our enforcement powers to disperse large groups of people where necessary."

Scenes from last year's street party in Edinburgh

He added: “Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to continue to use our enforcement powers as a last resort."

"Please follow the Scottish Government's advice, which is to celebrate Hogmanay and the New Year with your own household only, in your own home."